Patrick Schwarzenegger Loses Mind Over White Lotus Gay Porn Parody ‘Tight Lotus’

Patrick Schwarzenegger has recalled the very awkward moment he discovered that he was the subject of a gay porn parody of the hit show The White Lotus.

The star of the controversial show revealed the hilarious and awkward incident that happened at a gym recently.

Patrick Schwarzenegger discovers gay porn parody “The Tight Lotus”

Since The White Lotus season three debuted earlier this year Patrick Schwarzenegger has had his fair share of awkward moments and attention.

From his dad talking about seeing him naked on the show to the swarms of thirsty gays swamping his social media accounts he has seen and heard it all by now.

That is until a recent trip to the gym.

“This person comes up to me and I’m not making this up,” he told television hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently after they asked about some of his weird experiences since the show debuted.

“And [he] goes ‘Hey, I’m such a big fan, I watched White Lotus, it was amazing and I was like thank you thank you” Schwarzenegger recalled.

But then things took an awkward turn.

The eager fan told him”I had to come over and say something to you.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ And he was like, ‘My boyfriend just booked playing Saxon Ratliff in the new Tight Lotus.'” he told the embarrassed actor.

“What’s a tight lotus and where do I get one?” chimed in Kelly Ripa.

“I think that is as my mum would say, is a porno” quipped Mark Consuelos as everyone began cracking up.

“Yeah” he laughed “my mouth was on the floor.”

“I said, ‘Excuse me?’ And he goes, ‘he’s portraying you in the Tight Lotus.’ I said, ‘Uh, okay.'”

It’s no surprise there is a gay porn parody of the series after Patrick Schwarzenegger and co-star Sam Nivola made international headlines for their super creepy and sexually charged relationship on the show as the Ratliff brothers.

Their storyline arguably made them one of the most talked about television series of the year.

The revelation that news of The Tight Lotus reached Schwarzenegger has not gone unnoticed with men.com, the production company behind the parody, sharing the video of his interview.

“Word spreads faster than The Tight Lotus!” the wrote on Instagram.

However despite some extensive research the actual video for The Tight Lotus does not seem to be available, with the link on their official website no longer working.

The official description of the video reads “The Tight Lotus,” starring Seth Peterson and Ryan Orion as vacationers whose hotel game of Truth or Dare takes an unexpected turn when a dare leads them to share a kiss.”

Super keen fans may have to do just a little more research to find it.