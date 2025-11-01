Drake Von Confirms Details Of Gay Porn Record Attempt: One Top Vs 1,000 Bottoms

Gay porn star and OnlyFans performer Drake Von has officially confirmed plans to take on 1,000 bottoms in one day, in his bid to set a new record and give Bonnie Blue’s notorious 1,000 men marathon a gay twist.

Drake first teased the record attempt earlier this year, sparking both excitement and disbelief among his 250,000 social media followers.

Now he’s officially revealed more details.

Drake Von prepares to break gay porn records

His now-viral TikTok post, captioned “It’s finally happening! Beating Bonnie Blue, can I take them all?”, featured the porn star surrounded by a crowd of eager participants with the text “1,000 bottoms vs 1 top.”

Since then, the performer, who rose to fame in the mainstream adult entertainment industry long before the rise of OnlyFans has confirmed that the event will take place in Las Vegas.

Speaking to PRIDE, Drake revealed that this record-breaking challenge has been a personal ambition for some time.

“Breaking a world record has always been a personal goal, and this is the perfect challenge to do it!” he said.

With years of experience in gay porn and a devoted fanbase, Drake is confident he can rally the numbers needed.

“I probably know 1,000 bottoms ready to partake,” he admitted, adding that he’s already “in talks with sponsors right now” to make the Las Vegas stunt a reality.

While the feat itself may sound like an outrageous publicity move, Drake explains it’s also an opportunity for his fans to participate.

“Subscribing to my OnlyFans gets you a one-way ticket into being a participant in this challenge,” he explained. “You just must also be an active practiser of safe sex. This isn’t just a publicity stunt. I want to spread the word about safe sex and educate the masses.”

Despite acknowledging that organising such an event will be “taxing and stressful”, Drake told the publication he’s determined to see it through.

“I will do this challenge in one day! It’s gonna be taxing and stressful, but I’m never one to back down from a challenge. It’s something that needs to be done!”

He even joked about the mounting anticipation among fans and fellow performers “The bottoms are waiting, and I must give them what they need!”

Drake Von is no stranger to attention. Earlier this year, he picked up two GayVN Awards, cementing his reputation as one of gay porn’s most recognisable stars. He originally gained notoriety performing alongside his identical twin brother under the name The Baconator Twins. While his brother, now known as Silas Brooks, has since signed with Helix Studios, Drake has carved his own path working with major studios including MEN.com and Kolby Knox, as well as cultivating a thriving OnlyFans presence.