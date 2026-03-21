Andrew Tate Accuses Sneako Of Being ‘Secretly Gay’ After Manosphere Documentary

Since it launched Louis Theroux’s Inside the Manosphere documentary has raised plenty of eyebrows for his exploration of toxic masculinity in the world of male influencers, including the likes of Andrew Tate.

Theroux, known for his in depth exploration of niche communities and subject matter, released the 90 minute documentary that features a range of controversial male influencers.

Now Andrew Tate has weighed in on the fallout

Andrew Tate lashes out over Louis Theroux Manosphere documentary

After the release of Inside the Manosphere Andrew Tate, who declined to participate in the show, has lashed out at Sneako, one of the influencers featured in the documentary.

Sneako was one of the influencers featured in the documentary alongside the likes of HSTikkyTokky, Myron Gaines, Ed Matthews and Justin Waller who Theroux interviewed, examining their approach to masculinity, sexuality, women and gender roles in society.

Following the documentary Harrison Sullivan (HSTikkyTokky) has spoken out about his portrayal on the show and wiped his Instagram in response while Myron Gaines has accused Theroux of deceiving viewers.

Known as a MAGA supporter who once claimed that “transgenderism” was created by “the jews,” Sneako is featured speaking against Sam Smith amongst other things in the documentary.

Now his ex-friend Andrew Tate has lashed out at him.

In a video posted online Tate has accused Sneako of being secretly gay amid the release of alleged racy pictures of the influencer from his past.

“He started saying, ‘Isn’t it normal just to try new things? Don’t you think it is normal to be curious?” Tate said in a video online.

“How do you know if you are really gay or not unless you try it?”

“When I realised what he was suggesting, I thought the best thing I could do was stop talking to him.”

NO WAY Andrew Tate is factually exposing Sneako as a homosexual in front of the entire internet. 😭😳 pic.twitter.com/FAG0sTB65j — Prime Tate (@primetateHQ) March 10, 2026

Following Tates video images of Sneako have been released online that are being claimed as his “gay porn past.”

This has included a clip of the influencer on a live stream where he admitted to watching gay porn.

“When I was like 14, I thought I was gay, and I watched gay porn,” he said in the video.

“It’s not for me. I went to a gay nightclub with my gay friends.”

“It was a gay club, I’m not complaining. I saw a muscular dude twerking glitter off of his back, and I know that I am not gay.”

Sneako has since responded in a video where he alleges most of the photos being circulated are fake or were private naked images he sent to a girlfriend when he was seventeen years old.

“I already know what the tactic is going to be; these people are easy to read. What he’s going to do: He’s going to bring up clips from a podcast from like five or six years ago, where I was a standup comedian at the time,” he says in the video.

“We were joking, the stream was joking, about whether or not you’ve ever thought of being gay. Yeah, it’s a joke.”

Sneako confesses to being gay in new video: “I honestly asked Andrew Tate if he ever thought about being gay.”pic.twitter.com/MZ8LIqKbpF — EM (@EXECUTIVEXMEDIA) March 10, 2026

Louis Theroux’s Inside the Manosphere documentary is available to stream on Netflix now.