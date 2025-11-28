Andrew Tate Post Claims Straight Men With Girlfriends Are Gay

Manosphere regular, Andrew Tate, has lit up the internet in controversy, as he so often tends to do, after he seemingly described straight men with girlfriends as “gay”.

The self-described “misogynist influencer” has gone viral on X this week after a screenshot of what appears to be a post from his account on November 22 was shared, reading, “Let me make it loud and clear. If you’re a straight man with a girlfriend in 2025, you’re gay.”

However no one can guarantee the post is legitimate, as it doesn’t appear on Tate’s account on the day it was allegedly shared.

Tate, who is currently facing rape and human trafficking charges with his brother Tristan, regularly posts rage-bait content designed to garner interactions and discussion, and is known for his explicit bigotry.

Fellas…

This isn’t the first time Tate’s controversial ideas have sparked conversation. In fact, it’s not even the first time Tate has accused heterosexual men with girlfriends of being gay, with a post from 2024 receiving similar feedback from the internet.

“Sex is for making children,” he wrote on X last April. “Any man who has sex with women because it ‘feels good’ is gay.

“Oh my pee pee feels good this is great! In fact if you are 40 with less than 5 children you’re probably gay. All that feel-good pee pee sex and hardly any genetic legacy?”

Tate, who was 37 at the time of writing the post, claims he has two children, although there are no birth records, photographs, or public appearances. Either way, he’s zeroing in on 40 and hasn’t quite made that 5 child bar that exempts him from homosexuality.

Shortly afterwards- and possibly because people were laughing at him- Tate made out as though the whole thing was a joke, replying with a laughing emoji to a user who commented, “The fact some people take posts like this dead ass seriously and clutch pearls over them for days on end is precisely why they’re amusing”.