Gay Porn Star Drake Von Angers Fans With Jeffree Star Collaboration

Controversial personalities Drake Von and Jeffree Star have made a surprise appearance together.

The two have appeared on social media together this weekend, catching many fans by surprise.

And it appears there could be more to come from the pair.

Drake Von and Jeffree Star Collaborate

Drake Von and Jeffree Star are both no strangers to controversy and it appears the pair are planning on generating more attention.

This weekend Drake Von posted a surprise video on his Instagam account featuring the controversial makeup designer.

Dropping the video without context viewers saw a fully clothed Drake appear on screen before a second person appears behind him.

Appearing with Pink hair and gold suit a smiling Jeffree Star jumps on Drakes back as they pair smile at the camera.

While the content on Instagram was wholesome enough, over on X (Twitter) it was a different story.

Fans were quick to spot a very not safe for work image of Drakes very popular appendage, with Stars’ hand wrapped around it, followed by a link to his OnlyFans.

However many fans were not happy to see him supporting the disgraced beauty influencer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drake Von (@drakevonzx)

Fans were quick to jump online with some furious reactions to the pairing.

Drake Von collabing with Jeffree Star is so insanely gross. take notes kids that’s how you lose your credibility in one tweet 🫠 pic.twitter.com/yO6nvQoopc — archie merc (@theeefairytype) February 12, 2026

Drake Von is making content with Jeffree Star, who is a very problematic individual. — Charlie🖤 (@CJSTR01) February 13, 2026

Jeffree Star, who originally started out as an aspiring musician back in the days of Myspace has continued to make headlines over the years.

While Star went on to amass a following as a beauty influencer online, he later launch his own makeup company before he came under fire many times over allegations of racism and creating racist content online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar)

In 2020 Star also faced multiple allegations of sexual assault with further allegations of hush money being paid to silence the claims.

In more recent years, Jeffree Star has further fuelled negative attention against himself for views on the trans community. Star, who presents in a very gender non-forming image has often been labelled as trans, however does not identify as a trans person. He has made multiple controversial statements about the inclusion of the trans community in the in LGBTQIA+ community.

Drake Von however has gathered plenty of controversy for completely different reasons.

The award winning gay porn star made a name for himself earlier in his career performing alongside his twin brother Silas Brooks, when they were known as the Baconator Twins. However the two have long since become estranged.

Von most recently made international headlines when he announced his own attempt at the “Bonnie Blue” challenge, launching his own 1000 bottoms Vs 1 top challenge. He vowed to take on 1000 bottoms in one day in an upcoming shoot for his Only fans. While it’s been several months since the announcement, it has yet to be released. Meanwhile his twin brother has also announced his own take on the challenge.

Whether Drake Von and Jeffree Star plan to release anymore content together remains to be seen.