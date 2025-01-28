All The Winners Of The GayVN 2025 Gay Porn Awards

Last week the who’s who of the gay porn world gathered to celebrate with the annual GayVN Awards.

Established in their own right in 1998 the awards honour the best of the best in gay pornography, with both industry and fan voted awards.

This year saw several stars take home multiple awards in recognition of their work.

The annual GayVN Gay Porn awards

With the Oscars just around the corner we are well into the swing of awards season and the GayVN awards are celebrating an entirely different kind of film.

Whilst you might not see anyone here picking up an award for their acting prowess, there was certainly plenty to celebrate.

Taking place in Las Vegas hundreds of the industries biggest and best gay porn stars gathered for the event hosted by Alec Mapa and Cade Maddox.

The evening saw sixteen industry voted awards in categories that ranged from Best Newcomer to Performer Of The Year and somewhat surprisingly Best leading and Supporting actor as well as the likes of Favourite Bear and Favourite Daddy.

Performer Rhyheim Shabazz proved to be popular among the judges again this year taking home the coveted Performer Of The Year trophy for the second year in a row. He also took home the fan voted awards for Best Duo Sex Scene with scene partner Sir Peter.

Also cleaning up at the awards for the night was one of the events hosts for the evening. Cade Maddox managed to take home three awards including Favourite Cock, Favourite Body and Favourite Top.

One of the youngest stars of the evening Drake Von also picked up two fan voted awards on the evening taking home Favourite Twink and Hottest All-Male Creator Collab.

Other winners represented a cross section of performers from different websites and production companies in the gay porn industry.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Actor: Bastian Karim, The Mafia, Staghomme/CarnalPlus.com

Best Actor – Featurette: Michael Jackman, “Scream Cream,” CockyBoys.com

Best All-Sex Movie: Cherry Twinks, Helix

Best Bi Sex Scene: “Bisexual Stepdad Goes Wild,” WhyNotBi.com; Trevor Brooks, Jewel Diamant & Reese Rideout

Best Directing – Feature: Ben Rush, Bred & Breakfast: All the Way Inn, NakedSword Originals

Best Directing – Featurette: Alter Sin, “Prisoner of War: 10 Years Later,” Men.com

Best Directing – Non-Feature: Jerome Exupery, Marty Stevens & Alter Sin, Casa Del Amor: House of BelAmi Parts 1, BelAmi

Best DP Scene: Bred and Breakfast 2: All the Way Inn, NakedSword Originals; Heath Halo, Hazel Hoffman & Sean Xavier

Best Duo Sex Scene: “Sir Peter and Rhyheim: The Main Event (Part 2),” NakedSword Originals; Sir Peter & Rhyheim Shabazz

Best Feature: Heart On, NakedSword Originals

Best Featurette: “Prisoner of War: 10 Years Later,” Men.com; Allen King & Paddy O’Brian

Best Fetish Scene: “What’s Your Kink?” CockyBoys.com; Oliver Carter & Lane Colten

Best Group Sex Scene: “A Fun Orgy of Debauchery,” Voyr.com; Liam Arnolds, Marlon Costa, Well Cruz, Jonatas, Gael Kriok, Rafael Silva & Markin Wolf

Best Newcomer: Matthew Ellis

Best Oral Scene: The Beach House, Raging Stallion; Beau Butler, Ryder Flynn, Heath Halo & Cole Ryan

Best Screenplay: Ben Rush, Heart On, NakedSword Originals

Best Supporting Actor: Ty Roderick, The Iron Pa, SayUncle.com

Best Supporting Actor – Featurette: Allen King, “Prisoner of War: 10 Years Later,” Men.com

Best Three-Way Sex Scene: “Sharing Is Caring,” GuysinSweatpants.com; James Cassidy, Bryce Jax & Austin Wilde

Performer of the Year: Rhyheim Shabazz

Fan-Voted GayVN Awards Winners

Favorite Cock: Cade Maddox

Favorite Body: Cade Maddox

Favorite Top: Cade Maddox

Hottest All-Male Creator Collab: Drake Von & Jayden Marcos

Favorite Porn Star Creator: Dom King

Favorite Cam/Creator Couple: Beau Butler & Nick Butler

Hottest Porn Newcomer: SantanaXXL

Favorite Bear: Beau Butler

Favorite Dom: Malik Delgaty

Favorite Butt: Matthew Ellis

Favorite Indie Creator: SantanaXXL

Favorite Twink: Drake Von

Favorite Bottom: Matthew Ellis

Favorite Cam Guy: Skyy Knox

Favorite Daddy: Sir Peter

Favorite Transmasc Star: Noah Way

Favorite Versatile: Roman Todd