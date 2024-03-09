Gay Porn Star Johnny Rapid Opens Up About His Past

Gay porn star Johnny Rapid has made quite a name for himself in the last thirteen years.

Having appeared in over 300 gay porn scenes he has been one of the most sought after gay porn performers on the internet.

However up until now Rapid has been very reserved about his personal life.

Johnny Rapid makes his mark on the gay porn industry.

Over the years Johnny Rapid has definitely made his mark on the gay porn industry.

In 2015 he famously offered singer Justin Bieber two million dollars to star in a film with him, a request that went unanswered.

Despite appearing in countless gay porn scenes, in various positions, he had always maintained that he identified as heterosexual.

Even continuing his relationship with his girlfriend whilst becoming one of the biggest names in gay porn.

However in recent years he has eventually revealed that he is in fact bisexual.

This week in a candid Instagram post he has opened up about his personal life more than ever.

The wide ranging post speaks of his troubled home life, dropping out of school and the revelation that he also became a father during his high school years.

“I was in an abusive relationship and I went to jail.”

Taking a break from his usual thirst trapping Instagram posts, Johnny Rapid instead posted a personal video for his followers.

Featuring Rapid and an upbeat backing song, he appears on screen with captions telling his story.

“I grew up in a broken home. My mum was on drugs and my dad was in jail. My grandmother took me in” he reveals of his childhood.

Most surprisingly in his wide ranging story was the admission that he is in fact a father to a young daughter.

“I got a girl pregnant at 16, dropped out of high school and had a baby.”

He also addresses the issues he faced in 2015, where he was charged with assaulting his then girlfriend in an altercation outside a bowling alley.

“I was in an abusive relationship and I went to jail. I was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder” he revealed.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been”

He continued to detail the lows of his life, before revealing just how much better things had become for him.

“I went to anger management and cognitive behaviour therapy. Started taking ADHD and depression meds” he said.

“I struggled with my sexuality and refused to admit I was attracted to men and women.”

But it seems things have turned around for Johnny Rapid as he detailed just how successful his life has gone on to be and the personal happiness he has found.

“I started my own mechanic shop. I became the biggest star in the industry and started my own website” he boasts.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

“My daughter is in the sixth grade. I’m in a healthy poly relationship with an amazing person. All my businesses are profitable and I’m building an amazing house for my family.”