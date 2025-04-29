2025 Federal Election: Profiling the Candidates From The Electorate of Moncrieff

As a part of Star Observer’s series ahead of the 2025 federal election, we’re profiling the candidates running in the electorate of Moncrieff.

As the federal election approaches, LGBTQIA+ voters are demanding more than promises, they want action. From healthcare and anti-discrimination reforms to protecting queer spaces under threat, the fight for equality is front and centre.

This year’s nine candidates include Sally Spain (Greens), Blair Stuart (Labor), Nicole Arrowsmith (Independent), Angie Bell (Liberal), Ruth Fea (Family First), Glen Wadsworth (One Nation), Natasha Szorkovsky (People First), Waddah Weld Ali (Independent) and Vic Naicker (Trumpet of Patriots)

Sally Spain – Greens for Moncrieff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larissa Waters (@larissawaters)

Lifelong Gold Coast local, Greens candidate Sally Spain knows her community and she hopes to fiercely protect it. As a former teacher and environmental advocate, Sally is all about championing a sustainable vision where “everyone has a place to live” and nature thrives alongside the people of Moncrieff.

Her campaign focuses on tackling cost-of-living pressures like stopping price gouging, expanding Medicare to include dental and mental health, capping rent increases to curb exploitation, and rapidly transitioning to renewable energy by 2035.

When it comes to LGBTQIA+ issues, Sally and the Greens have long been fierce allies. “We will always stand against hateful societal attitudes directed at the LGBTQIA+ community,” she says, vowing to abolish all discriminatory laws and fund queer support services.

She takes a “zero tolerance approach” to transphobia in politics, media, and society. “Trans rights are human rights — and always will be.”

Sally pointedly advocates for fully Medicare-covered gender-affirming healthcare and promises expanded funding for local LGBTQIA+ organizations and mental health services.

She also supports strengthening anti-vilification laws to protect queer community events like Drag Storytime, calling attacks on them “disturbing.”

“Our message to voters is simple,” she says. “We can’t keep voting for the same parties and expecting different results. “It’s time to stop tinkering and act to address the cost of living, housing and climate crisis.”

Blair Stuart – Labor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blair Stuart for Moncrieff (@blairstuartalp)

For Blair Stuart Moncrieff is more than a seat— it’s a vibrant home deserving strong advocacy. “It’s close to my work, friends and family, and of course, who doesn’t love the beaches,” he says.

Blair, a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community himself, is running on a simple but urgent message: It’s time for change. Healthcare is a central part of Blair’s platform.

He’s passionate about ensuring every Australian can access treatment based on their Medicare card, not their bank balance. If elected, he wants to support Moncrieff’s growth while protecting the Gold Coast’s reputation as a world-class, inclusive coastal destination.

When it comes to equality, Blair stresses that he will always put up a fight as “everyone deserves to celebrate who they are without fearing for their safety,” particularly amid rising attacks on LGBTQIA+ events like Drag Storytime.

“Any community being targeted is unacceptable to me,” he says, pledging daily advocacy for queer and trans people under siege.

He also firmly backs Labor’s free GP plans and extended mental health services, including a new headspace plus clinic in Southport as part of building more accessible healthcare.

Blair pledges to bolster local queer organizations and strengthen anti-discrimination legislation, fighting for “equality for LGBTQIA+ people so no one is judged for who they are or who they love.”

To voters, Blair says “I’m standing up for Moncrieff to deliver not just promises but protection, celebration, and real inclusion for all”.

Nicole Arrowsmith – Independent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Arrowsmith – Community Independent for Moncrieff (@nicole4moncrieff)

While running as an Independent, Nicole Arrowsmith has made it clear where her heart lies — standing alongside the LGBTQIA+ community in Moncrieff.

Throughout her campaign, Nicole has met with queer advocates, worked alongside LGBTQIA+ volunteers, and spoken with community icons like Cady deVille at beloved local venues like Hairy Mary’s to show her support.

Nicole’s platform centres on supporting women’s rights including body autonomy and paid maternity and reproductive leave, diversity, inclusion, and empowering minorities including the queer community.

As a Gold Coast mum and local leader, her public commitment is clear: she aims to be a negotiator for equality and an ally who listens and acts.

“We deserve a community where every person, no matter who they love or how they identify, feels safe and celebrated,” states Nicole.

For more information on the 2025 federal election, your electorate, or to check your voting information is up to date, head to aec.gov.au.

Ruth Fea (Family First) declined to take part in this story. Angie Bell (Liberal), Glen Wadsworth (One Nation), Natasha Szorkovsky (People First), Waddah Weld Ali (Independent) and Vic Naicker (Trumpet of Patriots) did not respond by the time of publication.