Pope Leo XIV to Break Bread with Trans Catholic Activists at Jubilee for the Poor

Trans Catholic activist Alessia Nobile will dine with Pope Leo XIV at a Vatican lunch during the Church’s Jubilee of the Poor, she will joined by other trans activists at the event.

Nobile sees the invitation as a signal that the new pontiff may uphold the spirit of inclusion championed by Pope Francis.

The meeting takes place amid global debates about trans inclusion, including in sport and comes following the new Pope’s stance on same-sex marriage.

Pope Leo XIV is set to meet and dine with Alessia Nobile and several other transgender Catholic activists during the Vatican’s annual Jubilee lunch for the marginalised.

The event, held in St Peter’s Basilica and followed by a communal meal, coincides with the World Day of the Poor and symbolically extends an invitation to people often excluded or judged.

Nobile, 46, is one of five transgender women personally invited to the gathering after requesting an audience with the new Pope. She has expressed hope that Leo will continue the inclusive trajectory of his predecessor, Pope Francis. “I ask Leo not to go backwards on rights,” she told Italian media.

Her involvement is deeply personal. As a teenager, Nobile endured secret “exorcism” rites by a school religion teacher and even pressure on her family to consider electroshock therapy. In spite of that trauma, she remained a practising Catholic, eventually publishing her memoir, La bambina invisibile.

Nobile recalled her first meeting with Pope Francis in 2022 as transformational, he became a mentor and friend, encouraging her to speak out she said “so prejudice does not grow” and reminding her that “in the eyes of God, we are all His children” she said.

She later received a handwritten letter from him affirming God’s unconditional love, a gesture she described as “unrepeatable.”

Now, with Pope Leo XIV who was elected in May, Nobile hopes this will continue. While his public statements to date have been mixed, including his stance on same-sex marriage, her invitation to the Jubilee suggests a willingness to consider alternate views on the churches stance on LGBTQIA+ issues.