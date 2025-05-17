Pope Leo XIV Shares Disappointing Stance on Same-Sex Marriage

Following his recent election, Pope Leo XIV, formerly known as Robert Prevost, has articulated his views on contentious issues such as same-sex marriage and abortion.

Addressing the Vatican Diplomatic Corps during his inaugural meeting at St. Peter’s Basilica, the newly appointed Pope reaffirmed traditional Catholic doctrines, emphasising that the family is rooted in the “stable union between a man and a woman.”

Leo XIV is the first U.S.-born Pope, he was appointed on May 8, succeeding Pope Francis.

Pope Leo XIV labels homosexual acts as “intrinsically disordered”

His remarks, released by the Vatican and reported by The Associated Press, confirmed his commitment to long-standing church principles, albeit amidst a changing societal landscape.

Pope Leo XIV stated that it is the responsibility of governments to foster peaceful societies, primarily through investment in families founded on traditional unions which should be done by “above all by investing in the family, founded upon the stable union between a man and a woman”.

Although he acknowledged and welcomed LGBTQ+ Catholics within the church, he maintained that homosexual acts are viewed as “intrinsically disordered” according to Catholic doctrine.

His comments on abortion further entrenched his conservative stance, as he highlighted the dignity of both the unborn and elderly, framing the issues of abortion and euthanasia as products of a contemporary “throwaway culture.”

As Leo’s election drew attention, his past statements from 2012 resurfaced, where he criticised the “homosexual lifestyle” and the role of mainstream media in promoting acceptance of same-sex relationships.

He argued that “Western mass media is extraordinarily effective in fostering within the general public enormous sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel, for example abortion, homosexual lifestyle, euthanasia.”

He also pointed out that “alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children are so benignly and sympathetically portrayed in television programs and cinema today.”

The remarks have stirred disappointment among LGBTQIA+ advocates.

In light of the Pope’s statements, advocacy group GLAAD urged Leo to embrace inclusivity, with CEO Sarah Kate Ellis noting in a statement “The Roman Catholic Church stands on the threshold of a hopeful and inclusive new chapter. With Pope Leo XIV’s leadership, there is an extraordinary opportunity to inspire billions around the world and further embrace LGBTQ people with compassion, dignity, and love.”