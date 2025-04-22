Pope Francis Leaves A Complicated Legacy for LGBTQIA+ Communities

In the wake of his death on Easter Monday, LGBTQIA+ communities in Australia and across the world are reflecting upon the legacy Pope Francis leaves behind.

In July 2013, still new to his position, Pope Francis was asked by a journalist about a supposed “gay lobby” at the Vatican. His response sent waves through the Catholic Church and beyond.

“If a person is gay and seeks God and has goodwill, Who am I to judge?” he asked in reply. “They shouldn’t be marginalised.”

The statement marked what the Human Rights Campaign called “a significant change in tone”, after centuries of homosexuality being condemned as “evil” in the church doctrine.

Over his 12 years in the Vatican, Pope Francis spoke out against the criminalisation of homosexuality, permitted transgender people to become baptised and serve as godparents, and endorsed legal protections and approved blessings for same-sex couples.

He was far from perfect- he maintained that homosexuality was still a sin in the eyes of the Catholic Church, referred to gender diversity as “gender ideology”, and opposed same sex marriage. However, through his actions, he demonstrated he was willing to listen.

Pope Francis met with LGBTQIA+ community members regularly, including trans and gender diverse people, and listened to their concerns, offering words of support and encouragement.

Such public support for the queer community would have been unthinkable in the eras of John Paul II and Benedict XVI. It is undeniable that his continued support for much of the LGBTQIA+ community represented a significant shift in Catholicism towards acceptance and compassion.

Pope remembered for inclusivity and authenticity

The former Pope is being remembered as a complicated but significant ally to the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Pope Francis was a transformational leader who included LGBTQ people in historic ways,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

“Having had the honour of meeting with Pope Francis twice, I witnessed first-hand his dedication to make a Church for all, not just some. His principles of empathetic listening, inclusion, and compassion are exactly what this divided world needs right now”

In a statement, Australian Catholics for Equality said the Pope had “shepherded the Church on an irreversible path toward becoming a more authentically welcoming and inclusive community for LGBTIQA+ people.”

“Pope Francis disrupted a long-standing culture of silence, fear, and marginalisation,” they said.

“His words pierced through the toxic legacy of the Church’s unofficial ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ approach towards LGBTIQA+ Catholic reality, marking a kairos moment of grace in our ecclesial life.

“LGBTIQA+ Catholics in Australia will long remember his personal message of encouragement to our oldest member organisation in Acceptance LGBTIQA+ Catholic ministry during the 50th anniversary celebration.

“To all who have borne the wounds of ecclesial rejection—LGBTIQA+ people and their families—his words offered a healing balm, echoing the voice of the Good Shepherd who knows and calls each one by name.”