Pope Francis has spoken out against laws that make same-sex sexual activity illegal, and has called for the end of these laws, something a Pope has never done.

‘It’s Also A Sin To Lack Charity With One Another’

He said, “It’s not a crime. Yes, but it’s a sin. Fine, but first let’s distinguish between a sin and a crime.

“It’s also a sin to lack charity with one another.”

He acknowledged that some bishops in the Church are in favour of these anti-LGBTQ laws.

However, he went on to say, “These bishops have to have a process of conversion,” and that they should apply “tenderness, please, as God has for each one of us.”

He stated that these laws are “unjust” and the Church should strive to help get rid of them.

‘We Are All Children Of God’

He explained, “We are all children of God, and God loves us as we are and for the strength that each of us fights for our dignity.”

LGBTQI advocacy group GLAAD’s president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis respond to the Pope’s statement, saying, “His historic statement should send a message to world leaders and millions of Catholics around the world: LGBTQ people deserve to live in a world without violence and condemnation, and more kindness and understanding.

Ellis went on to say, “Today’s statements from Pope Francis are a game changer in the fight to decriminalize LGBTQ people and also illustrate the work that needs to be done with religious leaders to finally show that being LGBTQ is not a sin.”

Homosexuality Illegal In 67 Countries Worldwide

According to The Human Dignity Trust, an organisation that works to defend the rights of Queer people worldwide, there are 67 countries worldwide that criminalise same-sex sexual activity. 11 of these can put you to death for violating this law.

In the United States alone, there are over a dozen states that still have antiquated anti-sodomy laws on the books, even though they have been found to be unconstitutional. Queer activists have argued that, while outdated, these laws provide an opening for governments to infringe on Queer rights.

It states, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade three or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

In 2008, the United Nations called for the decriminalisation of homosexuality. At the time, the Vatican refused to sign it.