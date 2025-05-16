Parents & LGBTQ+ Orgs Rally To Support SA Children’s Centre After IDAHOBIT Backlash

A children’s centre in Adelaide’s eastern suburbs has made headlines after parents were allegedly unhappy about the centre’s decision to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) with dress-ups, fairy bread and inclusive story time. But now, LGBTQIA+ organisations and other parents of the children’s centre have spoken out in support.

The Margaret Ives Community Children’s Centre in Norwood will host the colourful event on Friday, May 17, encouraging children to wear “as much colour as possible – rainbows encouraged” and share in a celebration of inclusivity and diversity. The centre says the day will include age-appropriate readings focused on the inclusivity of rainbow families and the importance of kindness and acceptance.

It’s the third year the early childhood centre has recognised IDAHOBIT, and staff say the goal is to create a welcoming environment where all children feel respected and safe.

In a letter to parents, the children’s centre wrote: “We are incredibly passionate about fostering a nurturing environment where every child feels safe, seen, and celebrated for who they truly are.”

“At Margaret Ives, we work intentionally to challenge gender stereotypes and ensure authentic representation of the many ways people live, love, and form families. Our goal is to honour the richness of our diverse cohort and broader community.

“We guide children to understand and value that families can take many forms – whether nuclear, single parents same-sex parents, foster or surrogate parents, blended families and beyond.”

IDAHOBIT, held globally on May 17, marks the anniversary of the World Health Organisation’s decision in 1990 to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder. For many queer people and allies, it’s a day of celebration, resistance and visibility – and a reminder that acceptance and understanding can start at any age.

Anonymous parent says ‘parents aren’t happy’ about the IDAHOBIT celebration

While many parents have embraced the celebration, some have spoken to the media saying they’re not happy about it.

One parent, who spoke to The Advertiser on the condition of anonymity, said, “Parents are not happy as the option of when and how to introduce the topic of sex, sexuality and gender issues is being taken away from (them).”

“These are serious and private topics that the parents feel need to be discussed when the family and child is ready – not dictated by a childcare centre. They have not been given a choice in the matter.”

They added that they couldn’t express discomfort to the school without being labelled as homophobic and experiencing repercussions with the school.

They also claimed that parents who want to opt out of the event are still required to pay full fees if they keep their child home that day.

Other parents say the story ‘doesn’t reflect the broader parent community’

Jessica Sisto, a parent whose child attends Margaret Ives Community Children’s Centre, spoke to Star Observer about the issue, saying they hadn’t heard about any backlash amongst parents until The Advertiser‘s story came out.

“It’s disappointing that an anonymous quote suggesting discontent has been used to imply a larger narrative that, in my experience, just doesn’t reflect the broader parent community [of Margaret Ives].

“What I have seen — in conversations at pick-up and drop-off — is a community of parents who actively choose Margaret Ives because of the values it upholds. Inclusion is one of the reasons we chose the centre for our daughter.

“There’s a deep sense of care in how the educators approach diversity — not just around sexuality and gender, but culture, language, family makeup, and disability. These are the very foundations we need for a kinder, more empathetic world.

When asked if she thought the children’s centre should be celebrating IDAHOBIT, Sisto‘s response was enthusiastic: ‘Yes! Absolutely”.

“Representation is the difference between feeling seen, heard and understood — and ultimately, feeling like you belong. IDAHOBIT isn’t about teaching toddlers’ sexuality; it’s about showing them that all families are welcome here. That all love is valid. That nobody gets left out because of who they are or who they love.”

Sisto also confirmed the celebrations were very age-appropriate.

“Children don’t need the full complexity of queer history to understand that everyone deserves to feel safe, seen and included. My daughter is three. She doesn’t come home talking about gender politics — she comes home talking about colours and costumes and kindness.

“Margaret Ives doesn’t use IDAHOBIT to lecture or politicise — they use it to celebrate. With fairy bread, dress-ups and rainbows, they create joyful moments that open the door to conversations about difference, kindness and love. Conversations that weren’t had in many of our childhoods.

“They use tools of joy, not protest, to help children learn the basics: we’re all different, and those differences aren’t just okay — they’re what make the world interesting and beautiful.”

LGBTQIA+ organisations rally to support Margaret Ives celebrating IDAHOBIT

Community organisations have also spoken out about the reported backlash to Margaret Ives’ IDAHOBIT celebration.

Rainbow Families SA and Rainbow Families Australia said in a joint statement that they “stand proudly with Margaret Ives Community Children’s Centre and commend their commitment to inclusion through their planned celebration of IDAHOBIT”.

“Celebrating IDAHOBIT with fairy bread and dress-ups is a beautiful example of early childhood education done right – joyful, developmentally appropriate and inclusive,” said Convenor of Rainbow Families SA Jess Cronin.

Ashley Scott, CEO of Rainbow Families Australia, added: “Children thrive when they feel a sense of belonging. Celebrations like IDAHOBIT send a powerful message that all families – including those with LGBTQ+ parents, carers, or children – are welcome. We know from our work nationally that inclusion in early childhood sets the tone for a lifetime of acceptance and understanding.”

Margaret Ives Community Children’s Centre has been contacted for comment.

