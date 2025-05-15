The Joyce Maynge 25 Experience at Qtopia Sydney

Step into Joyce’s world through a delightfully camp trailer park installation—complete with a caravan bed and striking mural artwork. In this immersive exhibit, visitors are invited to quite literally hop into bed with Joyce, where they can enjoy curated video content and dive into the story of who she is and what she stands for.

From championing LGBTQIA+ causes and advocacy, and creating documentaries, to becoming a viral flash mob sensation, Joyce has dazzled across multiple media platforms—always using her creativity to spark change and uplift others. The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation CEO said “Joyce has been a beloved supporter of the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation for over 20 years, using her talent and heart to uplift our community. As she celebrates 25 years of entertaining, we’re honoured to stand with her; grateful for her dedication to the work we do and inspired by the immense joy she brings to all.”

For this milestone celebration, Joyce will be joined by four dazzling Joyce doppelgängers—each in full glam, showcasing iconic looks from across the decades. From leading Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras floats for the Department of Education, the Rainbow Families to her favourite team the Sydney Swans to unforgettable stage and screen moments, her costumes tell a story of joy, pride, and fierce originality.

In classic Joyce style, guests can nibble on cabanossi, cheese cubes, and lamingtons, all washed down with a cheeky glass of bubbles—while mingling with the many Joyces.

And in true Joyce fashion, prepare yourself for a spontaneous, show-stopping performance you won’t soon forget!