‘Drag Race’ Icon Valentina Comes Out As A Trans Woman

Drag queen Valentina has marked her 34th birthday by publicly coming out as a trans woman.

The Drag Race alum took to Instagram to announce the news, writing: “Hello everyone, it’s me Valentina Xunaxi. Today is my bday. I turn 34. For some time now I’ve been in transition, I’ve been doing it privately but today I wanted to open and share with you all.

“Along the way I’ve felt pressure to come forward, so I’ve decided and wanted to take today to declare myself as a transgender woman. I welcome all the love, support and protection from my dear fans. Thank you so much.”

The comments were full of support, including from fellow season 9 sisters Shea Coulee, Peppermint and Farrah Moan, and from judge Michelle Visage.

“Mi hermosa reina! Happy Birthday amor!!!” wrote Monett X Change, while Bianca del Rio wished Valentina a happy birthday, signing off with “LOVE, NANA”

The newly 34-year-old is far from the first trans or gender diverse Ru girl, joining past contestants Adore Delano, Kylie Sonique Love, Laganja Estranja, and Gia Gunn, who have all come out as trans women.

“I feel like a goddess”

Valentina previous discussed her gender identity in 2019, when she came out as non-binary in an interview with Out.

“I don’t completely feel like a man,” she said. “I don’t completely feel like a woman. I feel like a goddess. I feel like I’m my own gender.”

That same year, she went on play the role of Angel in FOX’s live production of Rent, a character who is widely interpreted to be trans or non-binary.

Valentina rose to fame as a contestant on season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and was eliminated memorably when she asked to leave her face mask on during her final lipsync.

She returned to the werk room on All Stars season 4, and also hosted season 1 of Drag Race México in 2023, but did not reprise the position for season 2.