Gay Australia’s Top Pornhub Category For 2025 Revealed

Twinks, amateurs, and bears, oh my! It’s time for the 2025 Pornhub Gay Pride Insights of 2025.

This is the second year Pornhub has released facts and figures about the gay porn-watching habits of its users to celebrate the month of Pride.

It should be noted that these statistics only cover gay male porn- porn made by and starring lesbians, bi+, trans, or non-binary people apparently doesn’t count. But, you know, happy Pride everyone!

The esteemed statisticians at Pornhub note that viewership is divided up pretty equally between males and females, sitting at 53 and 47 per cent respectively. The number of women watching gay porn has increased by 4 per cent this year, which Pornhub suggest is due to “interest in watching Solo Male content, which is often created by gay performers.”

Or maybe women just like to watch two (or more!) men get it on?

Much of gay male media appears to be surprised at this trend, but sexologist Dr Giselle Woodley from Edith Cowan University says the statistic isn’t unexpected.

“Female users increasingly using gay porn is awesome,” she said. “Perhaps it’s a comeback from the straight males frequenting lesbian porn- always a popular category in Australia in the yearly stats.”

Barebacking daddies?

While the age group with the highest number of viewers was the 18-24 group, sitting at 27 per cent of all views on Pornhub, the under 24’s were actually 4 per cent less likely to watch gay porn than other age groups.

Interestingly, men aged 65+ came out on top, and are 39 per cent more likely to watch gay porn than men of younger ages.

Dr Woodley says these age groups have also recently seen an increase in viewership of the amount of porn featuring trans people.

“To me, this says something about eroticising the unknown, and perhaps even playing with sexuality in a ‘safe’ anonymous space.

“My fear is that, particularly with transgender porn, that they’re just watching porn where the transgender person is getting absolutely pummelled, and thus perpetuating harmful narratives and further transphobia.”

Twinks– which previously ruled the most-viewed gay porn categories in the US – has been knocked from his top spot in favour of Black performers, whereas the top category for Australia was “bareback”.

“We arguably have some of the most progressive sex ed in the world,” Dr Woodley says. “But we do administer education that is risk adverse.

“Eroticising the forbidden, the unknown, something a bit risky in an otherwise very risk-adverse society… I think our desires speak so much to the culture and inner workings of humanity!”