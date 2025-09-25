The Final Trailer For ‘Wicked: For Good’ Has Changed Us For The Better

At long last, the final trailer for Wicked: For Good is here, and we’re holding all the space for it.

Directed yet again by Jon M. Chu, the movie will follow act two of the musical, which picks up a few years after the first film, with Elphaba as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda as the Wizard’s new spokesperson.

The trailer features the pair as they tackle the dynamics of their neglected, but still clearly treasured, friendship, against a backdrop of Oz politics and nefarious motivations of Madame Morrible and The Wizard.

We’re also treated to a few snippets of some of the more iconic songs from Act 2, including No Good Deed, Thank Goodness, and of course, For Good, after which the movie is named.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande return in their roles as Elphaba Throp and Glinda Upland respectively, alongside the beautiful Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp, Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, and Bronwyn James as ShenShen.

Erivo warns of emotional new songs: “I don’t know if you’re ready for it”

The movie’s also set to feature two new songs- No Place Like Home for Elphaba, and The Girl In The Bubble for Glinda.

The original songs were written by Stephen Schwartz, the composer and lyricist for the Wicked musical, alongside Erivo and Grande for their respective songs.

“I don’t know if you’re ready for it,” Erivo said in an interview with the Variety Awards Circuit podcast last year. “I mean, I love the song, and I remember when we filmed it, the cast and crew were crying, and I don’t know if that’s just because they were emotional that day or if that’s what the song does.”

Earlier this year, Chu told Rolling Stone that the songs were “essential” in helping move the story forward and further fleshing out the characters of Glinda and Elphaba.

“They’re questioning, what is home? And what happens when you are fighting for a home that you realise doesn’t even want you there, or was never meant for you? Do you defend it? Do you fight for it? Does anyone else think of home the same as you?”

I’ve got chills already.

Wicked: For Good is scheduled to premiere in theatres on Friday, November 21, 2025, exactly one year since release of the first movie.