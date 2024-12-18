Official Title Released For Wicked Part Two

Universal Pictures announced this week that the second Wicked movie, which had previously only been referred to as Wicked: Part Two has an official title: Wicked: For Good.

For those of you who’ve managed to avoid the musical, the movie, and the book (somewhat impressive at this point), you might not understand the reference in this new title.

For Good is, in my opinion, the best song in Wicked, and I’m including Defying Gravity in that. It’s the penultimate song in the musical when Glinda and Elphaba speak to the incredible relationship that’s formed between them, acknowledging that, despite everything, they’ve changed each other for good.

But it’s a double edged sword because, at the same time, they’re also saying goodbye to each other, realising that they they are both taking different paths in pursing what they think is right. So while they’ve been changed for good, they’re also saying goodbye for good.

I’m sure some eagle-eyed Wicked fans saw this name coming, because back in 2023 Cynthia Erivo posted a photo of the script for the second movie that was titled Wicked Part Two: For Good.

What’s in store for part two?

Wicked hasn’t even been out for a month yet, but it feels every single drop has been wrung from those cast members on that press tour.

It seems to be worth it though, because it’s grossed more than a whopping $400 million domestically in the US, making it the highest grossing Broadway musical adaptation of all time (sorry Grease).

It’s done well on this side of the world too, making more than $20 million in Australia in its first 10 days.

Wicked: For Good will follow act two of the musical, which picks up a few years after the first film, with Elphaba as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda as the Wizard’s new spokesperson.

We’ve still got a while to wait for the sequel though, which is due to open in theatres on 21 November, 2025.