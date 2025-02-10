Get ready for a fabulous Bottomless Bingo Brunch at Parlour, QT Sydney, hosted by the stunning Drag Queen Vybe!

Play bingo, dance to DJ Em Russo, and sip bottomless beverages, including the delicious Party Girl With A Bad Habit cocktail. Indulge in a 5-course French feast, plus win fabulous prizes, dinner vouchers, free drinks and more.

There’s one 90-minute sitting from 12pm to 1.30pm only – arrive on time to be into win the hottest of prizes!

Fabulous prizes include:

A night for two at QT Sydney , including dinner (luxury, it’s what we do best).

, including dinner (luxury, it’s what we do best). Dinner for two at Parlour (we’ve got a few of these up for grabs, as we want to share the love).

(we’ve got a few of these up for grabs, as we want to share the love). Free drink vouchers galore and more surprises to make your heart (and your glass) sparkle.

Dress up, grab your besties, and join the ultimate Mardi Gras celebration! Let the games begin – and may the best queen (or king) win!

You can find more information and book your tickets here.

Bottomless Bingo Brunch at Parlour, QT Sydney

22 February, 12pm

Parlour, QT Sydney – 49 Market Street, Sydney

Tickets can be booked here.