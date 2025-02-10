Bottomless Bingo Brunch at Parlour

Sydney What's on
Star Online
February 11, 2025
Bottomless Bingo Brunch at Parlour
Image: Photo: Supplied.

Get ready for a fabulous Bottomless Bingo Brunch at Parlour, QT Sydney, hosted by the stunning Drag Queen Vybe!

Play bingo, dance to DJ Em Russo, and sip bottomless beverages, including the delicious Party Girl With A Bad Habit cocktail. Indulge in a 5-course French feast, plus win fabulous prizes, dinner vouchers, free drinks and more.

There’s one 90-minute sitting from 12pm to 1.30pm only – arrive on time to be into win the hottest of prizes!

Fabulous prizes include:

  • A night for two at QT Sydney, including dinner (luxury, it’s what we do best).
  • Dinner for two at Parlour (we’ve got a few of these up for grabs, as we want to share the love).
  • Free drink vouchers galore and more surprises to make your heart (and your glass) sparkle.

Dress up, grab your besties, and join the ultimate Mardi Gras celebration! Let the games begin – and may the best queen (or king) win!

You can find more information and book your tickets here.

Bottomless Bingo Brunch at Parlour, QT Sydney

22 February, 12pm
Parlour, QT Sydney – 49 Market Street, Sydney
Tickets can be booked here.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

EAGLE Sydney Mardi Gras ‘25
February 11, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

EAGLE Sydney Mardi Gras ‘25
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
BE:DAZZLED: Sydney Mardi Gras Fashion Extravaganza
February 11, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

BE:DAZZLED: Sydney Mardi Gras Fashion Extravaganza
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
The SDH & Friends Laneway Market
February 11, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

The SDH & Friends Laneway Market
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Sandy Bottoms’ Disco On The Green 2025
February 11, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Sandy Bottoms’ Disco On The Green 2025
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Stonewall Mardi Gras Party
February 11, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Stonewall Mardi Gras Party
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Kylie Minogue & Queer Devotion
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Kylie Minogue & Queer Devotion
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on