World Of Wonder To Release Documentary About Life Of The Vivienne

World Of Wonder have announced they will be producing a documentary to honour Drag Race legend The Vivienne.

Although details are scarce they have revealed it will premiere later this year.

The production will go ahead with the support of the Vivienne’s family.

Honouring The Vivienne

The LGBTQIA+ community mourned the loss of James Lee Williams, known by their stage name of The Vivienne earlier this year.

Audiences across the globe fell in love with the drag star when they won season one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and later on went to compete on All Stars 7 in the US.

Sadly the Drag Race star passed away in their home in January this year.

Now World Of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race plan to honour their memory in an upcoming documenary.

Created with the blessing and support of The Vivienne’s family the documentary will honour the life and talents of the international star.

Titled “Dear Viv” the documentary will be compiled using archival footage of the star as well as fan content and new interviews with friends of the Vivienne, including their former cast mates and other Drag Race UK stars.

There is no release date for Dear Viv as yet, however World Of Wonder have indicated it will be released this year.

Taking to social media they released a statement about the upcoming project.

“Dear Viv, a documentary celebrating the life and legacy of James Lee Williams aka The Vivienne, is now in production by World Of Wonder” they posted.

Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, co-founders of World of Wonder who will also be executive producers of the documentary said, “We want to celebrate The Vivienne’s extraordinary life and work so everyone can experience her incredible talent, sass and enormous heart. Although her stay here on Earth was far too brief it is with tremendous admiration and affection that we share her legacy in ‘Dear Viv’.”