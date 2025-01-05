RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Star The Vivienne Has Passed Away Age 32

James Lee Williams, known as The Vivienne and star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has died at the age of 32.

Williams was a well-known and widely beloved UK drag artist. They primarily lived and worked in London, but Williams was born in Wales and and moved to Liverpool a the age of 16, where they later participated in their first drag show. They received national attention after RuPaul gave them the title of the UK’s first ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Ambassador’ in 2015. The British drag icon went on to become the first winner of the UK’s first version of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2019, as well as the first drag performer on Britain’s Dancing on Ice last year.

Their death was confirmed by Williams’ agent Simon Jones, who released a statement on social media early on Monday morning (January 6).

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

“James was an incredibly loved, warmhearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.”

“We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Jones (@simonjonespr)

Drag Race stars share tributes to The Vivienne

While no more details has been released, many have begun sharing their heartbreak over the news and tributes for The Vivienne.

This includes RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and now host of Drag Race Down Under Michelle Visage, who said, “I don’t know how to say how I feel. Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all.”

“You were a beacon to so many… I’m the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times. I love you my darling. You will be so missed my lovely. May your light shine fiercely, forever,” said Visage.

Bimini Bon Boulash shared Jones post, saying the news was “truly, truly devastating”.

Cheryl The Queen – formerly known as Cheryl Hole – wrote, “I will love you forever Viv.”