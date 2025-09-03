Drag Race Darling Maxi Shield Shares Shocking Health Update

Drag Race Down Under season one star Maxi Shield has shared a shocking cancer update with her fans today.

The news follows her recent illness in Scotland that forced her to withdraw from the Edinburgh production of Fountain Lakes In Lockdown: A Drag Parody.

Maxi has thanked her fans and assured them she prepares for treatment

Maxi Shield is preparing for chemotherapy

It has been a rough few weeks for Maxi Shield since she was unexpectedly hospitalised in Edinburgh for an issue with a swollen glad in her neck.

With no answers at the time Maxi was unable to continue performing in Fountain Lakes In Lockdown: A Drag Parody, with local performer Jarryd Prain, stepping in to replace her.

Friends and fans rallied around the star with fellow drag performer Jacqui st Hyde, establishing a Gofundme campaign to help Maxi recover.

Support was so strong and swift that the campaign has now raised over $20,000.

However Maxi has thanked her fans today and provided a sad update on her health as she seeks treatment back home in Australia.

“The amount of love you have shown me is truly amazing” she told her fans on Instagram.

She then revealed that the issue in her neck is in fact cancerous, but she is hopeful.

“Saw a sea of specialists today, the growth in my neck is cancerous but has a 70/80 per cent treatment rate” she said.

Now Maxi will continue her health battle as she begins chemotherapy next week.

“I will be admitted into St Vincent’s this afternoon for 48 hrs of steroids to make sure airways aren’t swollen and prepare for chemotherapy next week” she said in her video.

“Then it is 3 wks of chemotherapy (with minimal side effects) to reduce to size of the tumour then a combination of radiotherapy and chemo to attack and remove it. This will be the rocky section but hopefully successful.”

“I’m a tough old bird that will get through this like many are now and before me. I will be concentrating on beating this so won’t be at my usual gigs for a while.”

Friends and fans have rushed to support Maxi as her social media channels have been flooded with messages of love and support.