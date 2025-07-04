Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty File For Divorce

After almost six years of marriage, queer power couple Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty, have filed for divorce.

“Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty confirm they have amicably decided to part ways and officially file for divorce,” a representative for the pair shared on Wednesday.

“While they have decided to end their marriage, they remain friends and have the utmost love and respect for each other.”

In court documents seen by E! News, the pair listed February 27 as their separation date, citing irreconcilable differences.

“Even though this ending didn’t come overnight, the heartbreak still hits like a wave I never quite learned to brace for,” Gorgeous wrote on Instagram yesterday.

“Our journey has always been grounded in love, authenticity, and resilience. We held each other through things the world never saw, but who we were becoming could no longer fit inside the shape we had made together.

“This isn’t the end of my heart. I still believe in love.”

Gorgeous’ public coming out journey

Gorgeous, who began her career as a YouTuber in 2008, is a high profile LGBTQIA+ rights advocate, and identified as a gay man at age 15, before coming out as a transgender woman in 2013. She then came out as a lesbian in 2016 as a 24-year-old, after meeting Getty. Their relationship has been public ever since.

“I would not have seen falling in love with a girl from a mile away,” she said in her third coming out video. “But now that I’m here and now that I’m telling everyone and officially letting everybody know, I feel super happy.”

The pair married in 2019.

Two years later, Getty came out as trans and non-binary, sharing the he had started his physical transition.

“This surgery is something I have wanted for years and I can’t believe I will finally have the chest I have always dreamed of,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I know it’s a privilege that I’m even able to move forward with this when for many it’s an impossible option due to their circumstance.”

The couple also spoke publicly about their IVF journey last year, with Getty saying the treatment he underwent as the potential carrying partner was “intense”.