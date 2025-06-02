Gay Australian Adult Content Creator Koby Falks Dies

Australian adult creator, Koby Falks, known to his family and friends as Anthony Cox has died at the age of 39.

A Melbourne local, Falks posted regularly to his OnlyFans and JustForFans pages, and was recently in Sydney, hosting events at Sydney Sauna on Oxford Street.

His death was announced on June 1, with a post made to his Instagram.

“Koby Falks, better known to his family and friends as Anthony Cox, passed away earlier this week,” the post read.

“He was loved by many and will be missed. If this post has affected you, please reach out to Lifeline at 13 11 14.”

The cause of his death has not been confirmed publicly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koby Falks (@kobyfalks)

Falks remembered as “kind-hearted and deeply respectful”

Falks was remembered by his publicist and talent manager Mista PR in a post following the announcement, who said working with him was a “privilege”.

“Though our time working together was brief, the impact Koby had was anything but small,” he wrote.

“From the moment we connected, I was struck by his warmth, his charisma, and his incredible professionalism. He was organised, kind-hearted, and deeply respectful — the kind of person you instantly felt grateful to work with.

“It was an honour to represent his remarkable body of work and to witness firsthand the power of his presence, both on and off screen.

“His ability to connect with people, not just here in Australia but across the world, was something truly special. Koby wasn’t just a client — he was a light, a creative force, and a genuinely beautiful soul.”

“We have lost a trailblazing creative spirit far too soon.

“But I truly believe his light and legacy will continue shining brightly above.”

Falks’ partner and fellow content creator, Sam Bronwell, shared a photo of Falks to his Instagram story with the caption “I will love you always.”

Falks’ death is the latest in a line of adult entertainment stars to die in recent months, with Tim Kruger dying in a “tragic, yet simple accident at home” in March, and legendary Damien Stone dying in April.

The death comes only weeks after the passing of legendary gay porn star, Colton Ford.