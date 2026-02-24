OnlyFans Model Kay Manuel Featured In New Docuseries About Australia’s Adult Industry

Patrick Lenton
February 24, 2026
Image: Kay Manuel. Images courtesy Kay Manuel/Instagram

OnlyFans model Kay Manuel has announced on Instagram that she will be featured in a “first of its kind, new vertical docuseries,” called Link in Bio: Inside Australia’s Adult Industry.

“For too long, conversations about our industry have happened without us. This series gives us the opportunity to speak for ourselves, to show the highs, the lows, the drama & the reality behind the screens,” says the model.

Kay Manuel knows something about the power of speaking for yourself, after she made headlines in 2024 when she was outed without her consent as transgender by The Daily Mail Australia, with the organisation publishing her deadname and multiple photos of her as a teenager before she transitioned. The 22-year-old was facing scrutiny after claiming she had slept with 250 school leavers during Schoolies and had plans to beat that record, installing a billboard of herself on the Gold Coast to promote her platform.

As well as being the subject of dozens of Daily Mail articles in quick succession, she also had to endure transphobic lines of questioning from Kylie and Jackie O.

Link in Bio: Inside Australia’s Adult Industry is billed as a “never before seen look at what it really means to be an Australian adult content creator in today’s digital economy. The 30-episode vertical docuseries following six adult content creators as their personal and professional lives intersect.

The creators of the documentary series, dripfed.tv explain on their site that “the adult creator economy is no longer niche – it’s mainstream”, with the online adult content industry generating billions in revenue each year, and subscription-based platforms reshaping how creators build independent businesses.”In Australia, thousands of adult content creators are navigating algorithms, financial independence, stigma and visibility in real time – turning attention into income in one of the fastest-moving digital spaces in the world”.

But they want to focus on who the people are behind the screens, specifying that the series isn’t about explicit content – it’s about entrepreneurship, identity, relationships and reputation.

“When your income, your identity and your public perception are all tied to a single link… the stakes are high.”

Episodes 1 & 2 drop March 2.

Follow @dripfed.tv to watch.

