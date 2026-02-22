Tell Me Lies Star Cat Missal Confirms She’s Gay As Hit Drama Wraps

As the relationship driven drama Tell Me Lies reaches its dramatic conclusion, actor Cat Missal has publicly confirmed she is gay, sharing the news while reflecting on the series’ legacy and the fate of her character Bree.

Missal, 26, made the revelation in an interview with Teen Vogue, joking about how starring in a show packed with complicated romances and manipulative partners contrasts sharply with her own life.

“Well, I am gay, so thank God,” she said, seated beside her partner Jess Panneton, who responded: “You’re safe with me.”

Cat Missal shares relationship journey

The American performer, born Catherine Missal, lives with Panneton in California’s San Fernando Valley, along with their cats, Chicken and Bunny. The couple first crossed paths at a drag show in West Hollywood, an encounter Missal later described as instant chemistry.

“It just felt kismet because [Missal’s siblings] were like, ‘Who are you flirting with? Who’s that?’ And now we’re all family,” Missal recalled in the interview.

Before confirming their relationship publicly, the pair had already been seen together at several industry events in Los Angeles, including film premieres and entertainment functions earlier this year.

Missal rose to international prominence playing Bree in the Hulu adaptation of Carola Lovering’s bestselling 2018 novel.

The university set psychological romance became known for its portrayal of obsessive relationships, betrayal and the messy emotional fallout of young adulthood. Across three seasons, Bree’s friendship with Lucy, played by Grace Van Patten, formed one of the story’s emotional anchors.

The finale delivers a flash forward to Bree’s wedding to Evan (Branden Cook) and reveals long hidden betrayals among the core friendship group.

Reflecting on the characters’ fractured bond, Missal told Teen Vogue she still believes their friendship could survive beyond the story’s ending.

“I truly think friendship can stand the test of anything,” she said.

“Even though they’ve done toxic things to each other, they do love each other genuinely. I think that’s where a lot of the heart of the show lies, too, within their friendship, even though it’s built on lies.”

Before television success, Missal built a career in theatre and independent film, including early performances on Broadway as a child.

Her openness about her sexuality now adds her to a growing list of young screen actors speaking publicly about queer identity while at the height of mainstream streaming success.

Tell Me Lies streams on Hulu internationally and via Disney+ in several regions.