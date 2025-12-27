Out and Proud in 2025: Celebrating The Celebs Who Came Out This Year

From world firsts in the sporting arena to film and television stars ,some big names have come out loud and proud this year.

2025 was a tough year for the LGBTQIA+ community, now more than ever it’s important to celebrate those who are living their authentic life in the public eye.

So today we celebrate the newest members of our LGBTQIA+ community who shared their stories in 2025.

Mitch Brown

Mitch Brown was arguably the biggest coming out story in Australia this year.

Brown made history when he came out as the first ever openly bisexual AFL player (current or retired) in the country.

The news of his coming out was received with praise both in Australia and around the world as he bravely stepped forward to speak his truth.

Through his coming out Mitch hopes to make a difference in the sporting world as well as the wider LGBTQIA+ community.

“If I can help make the men’s competition a little bit safer in the meantime, so people can turn up and feel like they can bring their whole selves, feel like they belong — then I’ve done my job” he told The Star Observer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Imperfects (@theimperfectspodcast)

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Modern Family actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons also came out as bisexual in 2025.

Aubrey was best known for playing the iconic role of Lily, adopted daughter of gay couple Mitchell and Cameron Tucker Pritchett in the hit show where she captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

Her character of Lily was known for delivering some of the best and most memorable one liners season after season as she grew up before our eyes on screen,

Aubrey used one of her memorable scenes to help her come out in a cute video shared on social media this year when she shared that she is bisexual with the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frances Anderson (@aubreyandersonemmons)

Anna Camp

Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp made headlines in June this year when she came out publicly about her sexuality.

Camp surprised her fans when making the impromptu revelation during an interview.

When questioned by the reporter about her expectations when dating men she quickly replied “Well, I don’t expect anything from a guy anymore, because I’m dating a woman, and it’s great.”

Her casual coming out was received positively by fans and the LGBTQIA+ community worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚡️Anna Camp⚡️ (@therealannacamp)

Valentina

Drag Race darling Valentina shared her personal news with the community earlier this year, revealing that she is a trans woman.

Taking to social media the Drag Race All Stars contestant and former host of Drag Race Mexico shared her news.

“Along the way I’ve felt pressure to come forward, so I’ve decided and wanted to take today to declare myself as a transgender woman. I welcome all the love, support and protection from my dear fans. Thank you so much” she posted in May 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race (@rupaulsdragrace)

Airyn De Niro

The daughter of famous actor Robert De Niro came out publicly as a trans woman earlier this year.

Airyn shared her story back in April revealing the support she has received from her famous father since her coming out.

In a candid interview she said how she was inspired by other famous trans women, citing Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Laverne Cox as some of her inspirations.

She stated that “trans women being honest and open, especially [in] public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success” had helped her come to realise “Maybe it’s not too late for me.”

Airyn chose to own her story and come out publicly, on her own terms, after tabloids had attempted to publish misinformation about her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Airyn De Niro (@airyndeniro)

Isabela Merced

The Last Of Us star Isabela Merced also came out earlier this year, identifying as queer.

Merced was discussing her role as the love interest to Bella Ramsey’s character and their on screen sex scene when she opened up about how she identifies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

AJA

Another iconic Drag Race star also had her own coming out story this year as well.

All Stars 3 and All Stars 10 contestant Aja came out as bisexual back in May this year.

She shared the news on social media this year telling her fans “Had the realisation today that I am definitely bisexual and have been in denial about it.”

“Welp. I guess I’m coming out. I’m bisexual.”

Aja previously came out as transgender woman online back in 2018 after previously identifying as non-binary.