Gender-Fluid Actor Bella Ramsey Is The Face Of A Trans Masc Non-Binary Clothing Brand

British actor Bella Ramsey is the new Creative Director of transmasculine, non-binary, and gender non-conforming apparel brand Both&.

Along with their new position, Ramsey and the American clothing company launched the Both& Bella collaboration project on Tuesday, November 7.

The collaboration aims to provide a collaborative online space for trans and gender-diverse people.

Anticipated Collaboration

Posting to Instagram, Both& says the new microsite provides users “opportunities to connect with each other and share your own stories.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Ramsey 🐏 (@bellaramsey)

Ramsey initially introduced the microsite through cryptic Instagram stories online, leading users to look for clues and solve riddles to access the site.

The interactive website has since been opened, allowing users to share their own and read other personal testimonies, win prizes and Both&’s new shirt in collaboration with Ramsey.

Both& is an Trans-owned apparel brand founded by Finnegan Shepard, providing clothing for masculine presenting trans and gender-diverse people.

According to their website, their aim is to provide “gender joy” through gender-less “masc-fit” clothing.

“We deserve to wake up in the morning, put on clothing that feels good, and see our true self reflected back at us in the mirror,” their worldview statement continued.

Gender-Fluid Representation In Hollywood

Since their break-out role in HBO Max’s Game of Thrones series, Ramsey has been open about their experiences being gender-fluid.

Speaking to the New York Time earlier in the year, Ramsey said that their “gender has always been very fluid.”

“Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting,” said Ramsey.

“Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

They have also been a catalyst towards providing genderless categories at award ceremonies. This followed their controversial ‘Outstanding Leading Actress’ Emmy nomination for the portrayal of Elle in The Last Of Us.

Ramsey currently stars in the BBC series drama Time, as Kelsey a scam artist and heroin addict.

Time is now available to watch on major streaming platforms, including Stan and Binge.