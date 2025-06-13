Gay Porn Star Devin Franco Slammed After Bragging He Snitched On A Friend To ICE

Gay adult film star Devin Franco has ignited a firestorm within the LGBTQIA+ community after publicly boasting about reporting an “old friend” who is an undocumented immigrant to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The revelation, shared via his X (formerly Twitter) account, has drawn widespread condemnation, especially amid escalating tensions over immigration policies in Los Angeles.

In a now-deleted post, Franco wrote:

“I just submitted an ICE tip on an old friend who disassociated himself from me for being MAGA because he tried to convince me to marry his ‘helper’ just to get him his green card. He put his planned scheme in writing through text and even provided a photo of his ‘helper’ as if to show him off as property and proposed I could use him for labor for three years until he got his legal status. Wish I could be there when he gets a knock on his door lol”

The adult performer, known for his roles in films such as C*mDumpSl*ts and Hung F*ckers, came out publicly as a Donald Trump supporter the day before the 2024 US presidential election, and has faced criticism for his far-right political views and use of racist language

LA protests ICE raids continue as military moves in

Franco’s tweet coincides with mass protests in Los Angeles in response to aggressive ICE raids and the federal government’s immigration policies. Demonstrations have erupted across the city.

Despite opposition from local officials, President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of the National Guard and Marines into Los Angeles to suppress the protests. The move has been met with resistance from city leaders, who argue that the federal response exacerbates tensions and undermines community trust.

Organisations who work on behalf of military families and veterans say there is deep unrest within the ranks after Trump’s order to move on civilians of their own country, with Chris Purdy of the Chamberlain Network telling the Guardian: “Morale is not great.”

“The sentiment across the board right now is that deploying military force against our own communities isn’t the kind of national security we signed up for,” said Sarah Streyder of the Secure Families Initiative.

LGBTQIA+ community reacts to Devin Franco tipping off ICE

Within the LGBTQIA+ community, Devin Franco and his choice to tip-off ICE on a supposed ‘old friend’ have been met with outrage online.

“Devin Franco is a scumbag and deserves a punch in the throat,” said X user MusicOfNight.

“trying to align yourself with the right like they’ll be able to contain their disgust over you getting fisted on twitter LMAO,” said noahwaybabes.

“So vile and disgusting, I better see all my mutuals unfollow and refuse to collab with this scum of a person,” wrote X user twunkified.

X user theeefairytype did a lengthy thread about Franco’s now deleted tweet, saying that he is “one of many gay adult entertainers who have taken a pivot into right wing, fascist politics, including Alex Grant, Arad Winwin, and more”.

yesterday, gay adult entertainer Devin Franco went used his platform to celebrate him tipping off ICE. he has consistently used his platform to espouse bigotry since october 2024, including using the n-word on may 16, 2025 it frustrates me that some mutuals follow him 1/🧵 pic.twitter.com/OSEQShxqPn — archie merc 💕 (@theeefairytype) June 11, 2025

User MlGUELMIGS pointed out Devin’s — whose real name is Jesse Tanner Morris — hypocrisy, seeing as has a criminal record too.

Must be off his meds, calm down Jesse https://t.co/91GVkCNi66 pic.twitter.com/aTPa746iOQ — Miguel Migs (@MlGUELMIGS) June 11, 2025

In response to the controversy, Franco has remained defiant, dismissing criticism of his political views as “fascism” and accusing detractors of attempting to harm his livelihood due to political differences.