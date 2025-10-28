Joe Ball Confirms Attendance At Better Together Conference Despite Ongoing Controversy

Victorian Commissioner for LGBTQIA+ Communities Joe Ball has confirmed he will be attending the Better Together Conference this week despite the public backlash against the organisation behind it.

Ball made the announcement on Tuesday following a public boycott of the upcoming conference.

He confirmed he will still be attending and speaking at the event.

Joe Ball confirms why he is still attending the Better Together conference

In the wake of news that multiple people and organisations have withdrawn their support for The Equality Project and their Better Together Conference ictorian Commissioner for LGBTQIA+ Communities Joe Ball has spoken up about his inclusion in the upcoming event.

The Equality Project made headlines last week following the release of their latest podcast series.

The episode titled “What hills are worth dying on in the fight for LGBTIQ+ rights?” which was described as a discussion where they “talk about the increasing alienation between queer organisations and the people they’re designed to serve, how we navigate the global backlash against human rights, and the rights of LGBTIQA+ people, and choosing the right hills to die on” drew severe backlash from the LGBTQIA+ community over statements about the transgender community.

Subsequently Drummond Street Services and Queerspace have withdrawn their support for The Equality Project, speaking publicly about the “highly problematic” podcast, which as since been deleted.

Just says later Transgender Victoria also announced they would no longer be attending.

However Joe Ball has affirmed the importance of his attendance stating that he will still attend “because this conference belongs to the LGBTIQA+ movement. Because I believe that through our presence, our leadership, and our conversations, we can once again stand united for the diversity and equality of everyone in our community.”

In a personal statement online Joe reiterated the importance of the conference, which he has always attended.

“I have attended the Better Together Conference every year since it began, only missing one due to the birth of my daughter” he wrote.

“It has always been a space that welcomed a wide range of opinions on what affects our LGBTIQA+ communities. But it has never before platformed opponents of equality. That is how this year is different” he continued.

Joe stated that the episode was a “deliberate decision to platform an anti-trans activist,” highlighting the importance of having trans voices at the event to counter this.

“These voices already have platforms in mainstream media and through anti-trans lobby groups. They do not need one within the LGBTIQA+ community.”

“Let me be clear: these are not moderate views. They are anti-rights views, part of a coordinated global movement seeking to erode equality and human rights.”

“And that is precisely why I am still going.”

“I know others will and have made different choices, and I respect this, but for me, walking away or forfeiting this space doesn’t feel right. I believe that many on the Board and within the conference community share this commitment and are standing with us. I also believe in repair, in allowing people to be wrong, to learn, and to make it right, including those in leadership.”

Joe confirmed he will still be delivering a speech at the event, which he said will be “dedicated to the lessons of history” and he will continue to be part of the panel that will focus on “tech-facilitated violence, on the hundreds of gay and bisexual men who are being targeted and bashed through dating apps and online platforms.”

The Better Together Conference, presented by The Equality Project will take place this week. Following the recent controversy the podcast discussed above has since been removed from their website.

They have issued a statement addressing the issue online.