Equality Australia Announces Ian Thorpe Is Their Newest Patron

Equality Australia has announced Olympic legend and long-time LGBTQ+ advocate Ian Thorpe AM as its newest patron, and i joining them in the fight for stronger federal protections for LGBTQIA+ people against discrimination and hate.

The five-time Olympic gold medallist will join the advocacy group at Parliament House in Canberra today (Oct 28) to formally announce his new role.

“I’m proud to officially become a patron of Equality Australia. I’ve worked alongside them for many years because I believe everyone in our community deserves equal rights and protection under the law,” Thorpe said. “Fairness is one of our most important values and right now, we’re still not giving everyone a fair go.”

Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown welcomed Thorpe’s appointment, praising his ongoing commitment to equality.

“After many years of working closely together to advance the rights and freedoms of LGBTIQ+ people, I’m delighted to have Ian officially join the team,” Brown said. “He’s not only an icon of the sporting world but also a steadfast advocate for our community and someone who has consistently stepped up to support our work and champion equal rights and protections for all.”

Thorpe also used the announcement to call for urgent government action to tackle a rise in hate-fuelled violence and extremist attitudes.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing more hate, more violence, and more extreme views shaping public life and debate,” he said. “Gay and bi men, in particular, are facing an increased risk of violent attacks on dating apps, and trans people are constantly targets of hate both online and in person.

“I urge leaders across the country to treat this issue with the seriousness it deserves. Violence, harassment and discrimination against the queer community are not things of the past — they remain the lived reality for far too many of us.”

Ian Thorpe: A gay champion, in and out of the pool

Ian Thorpe is one of Australia’s most decorated Olympians, with five Olympic gold medals, eleven World Championship titles, and thirteen world records to his name. Beyond his athletic achievements, Thorpe has become a powerful advocate for equality, mental health awareness, and LGBTQIA+ inclusion.

Since publicly coming out in 2014, Thorpe has been a consistent voice for equality, from his public advocacy during the marriage equality vote to his work with Equality Australia in 2022, that helped derail former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s controversial religious discrimination bill — a proposal widely criticised for weakening protections for LGBTQIA+ people, women, and people with disability.

“What we have achieved together is incredible – but the situation has not improved for students and staff in these schools because the government has failed to make good on its promise to our community to enact legislative reform,” Thorpe said.

“I know most people are shocked to learn that it’s still legal in 2025 to fire a teacher because they are gay or getting a divorce. It’s completely out of touch with the expectations of everyday Australians. Everyone should be protected under the law, and no one should be granted permission to discriminate, especially when being funded by tax-payer dollars.”