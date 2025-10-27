A Sequel To ‘Jennifer’s Body’ Might Be Closer Than We Think

Since it was first released in 2009, rumours have circled that a sequel to the sapphic cult classic Jennifer’s Body might be in the works.

Screenwriter for the original film, Diablo Cody, has expressed interest and excitement in doing a sequel to Jennifer’s Body several times.

“Yes! I want to do a sequel. I am not done with Jennifer’s Body,” she said in an interview with Bloody Disgusting in 2023.

“I just need to find… I need to partner with people who believe in it as much as I do, and that hasn’t really happened yet.”

Following this statement, Karyn Kusama, the director of the first Jennifer’s Body, recently teased to Deadline, that something might be in the works as she explained,

​​“I’m very excited to hear what comes of it. I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film,” she teased. “And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.”

Fox and Seyfriend seemingly on board

The rumour mill has begun to churn again this weekend following a special screening of Jennifer’s Body at the David Geffen Theater in the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 25, which was attended by Kusama and lead Megan Fox.

While no official confirmation has been made yet, Kusama’s recent interview comes nearly two years after Cody confirmed her interest in revisiting the Jennifer’s Body universe and has only added more fuel to the rumours.

But Cody and Kusama are not the only ones who have shown interest in doing a sequel.

Fox and her co-star, Amanda Seyfried have both shown interest in re-intaking their former roles in a possible sequel.

Transformers star, Megan Fox hasn’t made any statements on the subject since 2021 where she said to The Washington Post, “I don’t think it’s a hard movie to make a sequel to. I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool,” and added, “Jennifer’s Body is iconic, and I love that movie. This movie is art, but when it came out, nobody was saying that.”

Seyfried also told fans at this year’s Toronto Film Festival in March, “I think we’re making [a second] one,” via a video released on TikTok.

“I didn’t confirm it… I said, ‘I think,’ Seyfried elaborated, “We’re working on it. We’re working on it.”