Yeah The Boys: Holden Sheppard Delivers A Powerful Sequel To Invisible Boys

Since Holden Sheppard released Invisible Boys into the world in 2019 fans have been begging to know what happened to their favourite characters.

Following the 2025 television adaptation the thirst for closure from fans has only increased.

Now Sheppard has revealed the fates of Zeke, Hammer and Charlie in a punchy, powerful and thought provoking sequel, Yeah The Boys.

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Yeah The Boys: What’s next for our Invisible Boys?

It’s been seven years since readers left Charlie, Zeke and Hammer behind, and a lot of shit has gone down.

After fleeing Geraldton in a blaze of glory Charlie and Zeke’s plans for fame and freedom in Perth have ground to a halt.

Freedom it seemed was only short lived for Zeke, who shortly after his escape from Gerro, found himself walking back through the airport doors following his fathers cancer diagnosis. Under the weight of his parents guilt he remained in Geraldton long enough to finish high school and leave again for Perth to study, now finding himself in a listless pattern in life, fucking his way through the bathhouses of Perth with no friends, no ambition and no Charlie.

Charlie’s hopes of fame and fortune feel as unattainable as ever while he struggles to find his place in Perth. The only things that haunt him more than his failures are the memories of Matt, a door that remains open and a wound unhealed.

Hammer however appears to have everything. After being drafted by the West Coast Eagles he’s now exactly what he wanted to be, a pro athlete, a boss, the man. But Charlie isn’t the only one haunted by his past. As the AFL moves to celebrate diversity and inclusion Hammer’s reflexes to hide his past kick in, landing him in hot water, just as a voice from his past attempts to intervene and change his fate.

While readers are dropped back into the lives of our favourite Invisible Boys, Yeah The Boys also brings together many of the characters from the self titled “Sheppardverse” of Holden’s books.

Joining our protagonists in Perth for this outing are Brayden and Mason from Sheppard’s The Brink as well as Jack Brolo and ‘Brick’ from King Of Dirt. The addition of these characters provides the perfect backdrop to Sheppard’s latest outing.

The intersection of Sheppards novels is seamless and offers a beautiful insight into the world of his characters as they navigate the world together.

However it’s not just these these existing characters that help build the intricate tapestry of the “Sheppardvserse” new characters also help shape this new world perfectly. In particular the much older couple of Curtis and Ahmed, who have taken Charlie under their wing, bring a beautiful and unexpected layer to this powerful story.

Yeah The Boys examines homosexuality and masculinity.

It only takes a brief view of Holden Sheppard’s social media presence to understand he’s a man who doesn’t hold back on what he thinks.

Sheppard has long been an advocate for telling stories about gay men, for gay men and exploring how society views their lives.

While Invisible Boys explored just how young gay man struggle to find themselves in their youth, Yeah The Boys asks just how gay men are supposed to find themselves in an ever changing world that wants to include everyone.

As with any of Holden’s work you can feel his voice and his own experiences reverberating through the pages, his energy is palpable as he guides the reader through the lives of his characters.

By his own admission this is a story that has been in the works long before Invisible Boys was published, and it’s not hard to tell just how personal it is to him.

At it’s core Yeah The Boys explores the the intersection of masculinity and sexuality. In a world where pride celebrates everyone, Sheppard explores the experiences of gay men who don’t celebrate pride, men who just want to fuck who they want and get on with their lives without the celebrations that many of us enjoy.

It may sound controversial, but it’s a simple and worthy exploration of an often forgotten part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

If Heated Rivalry asked the question of whether or not we were ready for mainstream gay stories, sex and all, then Yeah The Boys answer it with a resounding yes.

Sheppard tackles the world of gay men and gay sex head on as he takes the reader through the world of his characters, warts and all. The sex scenes are raw, dirty and real, without taking a moment to shy away just what it is that makes many of us tick.

There’s plenty of uncomfortable discussions to be had after reading Yeah The Boys, uncomfortable, but necessary.

Sheppard unashamedly explores the lives of his characters who all struggle to find their place in an evolving world of sexuality and identity that not everyone understands. Perhaps most poignant and timely is Hammer’s story, a closeted gay AFL player who struggles with the thoughts of what a life as an “out” player holds for him. Sheppard paints Hammer’s experience beautifully as he explores what his world looks and feels like. Hammer wants to live in a world where he can play footy and be gay, without the fanfare. It’s not a matter of self hatred or internalised homophobia, but more an examination of the different facets of gay men who don’t always fit the mould.

Similarly Zeke, who finds himself joining a gay AFL team with Jack Brolo also lends himself to this complex narrative that asks readers to reexamine just what it means to be a gay man in a modern world.

Meanwhile Charlie has lent his hand to the latest venture of Curtis and Ahmed, The Toolshed, an all male venue made by men, for men. A venture that is quickly jeopardised by local influence Xander.

Xander is a complex character who also represents the intricacies of a modern queer world, Sheppard uses Xander as a mirror for those who wish to tear down their own, for those in the LGBTQIA+ community who seek to oppose each other and project an image of ourselves that is “pure” and palatable to wider society. He’s the perfect antagonist to the story, one who will resonate with many.

Through these characters Sheppard deftly weaves through the intricacies of modern day activism and inclusion, exploring a world where everyone is included, but many still feel left out.

Yeah The Boys is a powerful sequel that asks more questions than it answers and will leave the reader loving, laughing and crying in equal measure.

Holden Sheppard is touring Australia to launch Yeah The Boys this May/June, see his website for tour dates and locations.

While the official Invisible Boys television adaptation has official wrapped, Sheppard hasn’t closed the door on a possible television adaptation of Yeah The Boys, fingers crossed!