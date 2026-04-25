Heated Rivalry Beats Invisible Boys For Prestigious Peabody Award
Heated Rivalry has beat out Invisible Boys for the prestigious Peabody Awards this weekend.
It was tough competition for the two highly popular gay television shows.
Now it seems a new rivalry of their own is unfolding.
Heated Rivalry wins Peabody Award
It was surprising news earlier this month when it was revealed that the gay Aussie drama Invisible Boys had been nominated for a prestigious Peabody Award alongside hit show Heated Rivalry.
The program, which so far has no international release, was a hit here in Australia, but it was nothing like the international success seen by Heated Rivalry.
Naturally the nomination even took the creatives behind the show by surprise when it was announced.
Invisible Boys was nominated alongside some huge names in entertainment including Jimmy Kimmel, Adolescence and more.
The awards were announced over the weekend with Heated Rivalry taking home an award in the entertainment category, alongside other winners that included Dying for Sex, The Pitt, Pluribus and seven others.
Sadly it wasn’t a win for Invisible Boys, but Holden Sheppard the author behind the original book which the series is based on was taking the news in his stride.
“Unfortunately Invisible Boys didn’t get a win at the Peabody Awards but what a stratospheric honour for our show to be nominated for such a prestigious accolade in the US.”
“Congrats to my peer and equal, Jimmy Kimmel, on being named a Peabody Award winner” he said in a tongue in cheek comment.
He also laid down the gauntlet for his television rivals vowing to “vanquish” them in a cheeky social media post.
“As for Heated Rivalry, who also won, you are now my new nemesis. I will now do everything in my power to vanquish you and I will hold this grudge for 40 years like any Sicilian. So it begins.”
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The full list of winners is below, they will be celebrated at a gala ceremony on May 31 in Beverly Hills.
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