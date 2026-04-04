Invisible Boys Star Joseph Zada Makes Hilarious Blunder at GQ Awards

Invisible Boys star Joseph Zada has made a hilarious gaffe while accepting an award this week.

The popular Australian actor had the audience in stitches after the unexpected slip up.

However he also took home an impressive award on the night

Joseph Zada drops GQ gaffe

Joseph Zada was celebrated for his acting achievements at the GQ Man Of The Year awards this week, getting a little tongue tied in the process.

A nervous Zada took to the stage after being named the Breakthrough Actor of the Year.

After apologising for his nervousness with public speaking he went on to thank those involved for his awards, including his agent.

“Thanks to my agent, Trent Baker, for … rooting me … uh, rooting for me,” he stammered into the microphone.

And the audience didn’t miss the hilarious moment as they broke into fits of laughter.

“Fuck” said a red faced Zada as he tried to recover from his gaffe.

“Fucking hell, yeah” he said as he attempted to speak through continued cheers from the audience.

“Fuck! That’s such a trust! Oh my fucking god” he continued as he tried to laugh it off.

Joseph accepting his Breakthrough Actor award @gqaustralia Via Jonathan Moran on YouTube Shorts pic.twitter.com/OtoPrRJKAQ — Joseph Zada Crave (@zadacrave) April 1, 2026

Joseph Zada was being recognised for his work that has seen him become a rising star both at home and internationally.

He received critical acclaim for his role as Charlie in the Stan original series Invisible Boys last year.

Following that he appeared in We Were Liars before he was snatched up for his first major Hollywood role in the upcoming Hunger Games film.

Zada has been announced to play the leading role of Haymitch Abernathy in the upcoming prequel film Sunrise On The Reaping.

This will be the sixth film in the hit series and follows the story of sixteen year old Haymitch when he was forced to compete in the 50th annual Hunger Games.

It’s the opportunity of lifetime for any young actor and everyone is celebrating this remarkable achievement.

The achievement wasn’t lost on the host of the awards Joel Creasey who gave the star a shout out.

“Joseph is about to forget the little people, that’s us, when he appears in a lead role in the mammoth franchise that is The Hunger Games, which for any of the Real Housewives of Sydney in the room, is a movie, not a motto,” he quipped during his speech.