Mitch Brown and Holden Sheppard Painted For Archibald Prize

Bisexual icon Mitch Brown and gay author Holden Sheppard have both revealed they have been painted for the Archibald Prize Portrait.

Both men shared the news via social media this week, unveiling the impressive submissions for the competition.

Brown and Sheppard sit for Archibald Portrait

Both Mitch Brown and Holden Sheppard have had plenty of time in the media spotlight recently.

After Brown came out as the first ever openly bisexual player in the AFL he has received an outpouring of love and support from the community. Brown has since become a voice of reason and advocacy within the community who has resonated with many.

For Holden Sheppard, his debut novel Invisible Boys has seen him draw plenty of the media spotlight. After the book was converted to a television series for Stan and released in 2025 fans worldwide have resonated with his powerful storytelling for young gay men.

It’s no wonder that both Brown and Sheppard have been selected as subjects for the upcoming Archibald Prize Portrait.

Mitch Brown: father, partner and advocate

Artist Chris Watts revealed his submission for the Archibald Prize Portrait this week with a colourful portrait of Mitch Brown.

“I was drawn to paint Mitch because of the impact his voice has had across Australia” he wrote on Instagram.

“In the AFL’s 129-year history, he became the first male player to publicly come out as bisexual. Against the backdrop of a sport where homophobia is still rife, where players are still targeted for being who they are, and where homophobic slurs are still heard in the stands and on the field, Mitch’s vulnerability in sharing his story was a pivotal step for queer visibility in both the AFL and Australian men’s sport more broadly” he shared.

“Mitch’s continued advocacy has challenged a culture where, for a lot of players, being fully yourself hasn’t always felt possible. In particular, for young kids growing up around sport who might not feel like they fit the mould, Mitch continues to pave the way towards a more accepting and empathetic future where no one feels like they have to hide who they are.”

“This portrait is about honouring Mitch in this moment. It is also about honouring him beyond his identity an AFL player; as a father, a partner, as an advocate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Watts Art © 🍒🍾💛⚡️ (@chriswatts_art)

Holden Sheppard painted by Antonia Naarstig

In the same week Sheppard revealed his Archibald Prize Portrait painted by WA artist Antonia Naarstig.

“Holden and I made it to the Archibald! So many kind people helping me all along the way – I am super grateful” Anthonia wrote online.

“I’ve been staring at Holden’s arm for a couple of years now” she joked.

“I wanted to capture the story of how Randolph Stow is connected to us through my friend Penny Sutherland. Real people creating real things in real life.”

Sheppard took to social media to share his excitement at the painting.

“Sitting for a portrait was something totally out of my wheelhouse and comfort zone, but a fun experience and really wild to see this brilliant portrait as a result” he wrote before providing some insight into the piece.

“The painting is of me standing in a fig tree in the garden of journalist Penny Sutherland, who is a childhood friend of none other than famed 20th century Geraldton-born novelist Randolph Stow(!!).” “This was an incredibly cool connection cos Randolph Stow and I have a lot in common: both Gero boys, both authors, both moved to Perth to study writing and French, both attracted to blokes, both alcos! It was really cool to sit with Penny and hear her stories of “Mick” (as they all called Stow). In his era, he had to move to London to find a more accepting place to live; it’s not lost on me that I am lucky in my era that I can more comfortably be myself here in Australia.”