Mitch Brown Portrait Shortlisted For Archibald Prize

A portrait of bisexual icon Mitch Brown has officially been shortlisted for the 2026 Archibald Prize Portrait.

The image of brown, painted by Chris Watts is one of 59 finalists selected from 1034 entrants.

It’s an honour that Brown says he “feels so special” to be a part of.

Mitch Brown portrait in the running for Archibald Prize

Mitch Brown has had plenty of time in the media spotlight recently.

After Brown came out as the first ever openly bisexual player in the AFL he has received an outpouring of love and support from the community.

Brown has since become a voice of reason and advocacy within the community who has resonated with many.

It was this impact that drew Melbourne artist Chris Watts to chose Brown as his subject for the 2026 Archibald Prize Portrait.

“I was drawn to paint Mitch because of the impact he has had across Australia,” he said.

“At a time when homophobia is still rife in the stands and on the field, Mitch’s vulnerability in sharing his story was a pivotal step for queer visibility in both the AFL and Australian men’s sport more broadly.”

“Within my usual palette, I brought in the colours of the bisexual pride flag – royal blue, purple and pink – so the portrait carried that sense of identity. I also felt the side profile gave him a strong, almost historic feel, as I believe his stand is an important moment in Australian history.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Watts Art © 🍒🍾💛⚡️ (@chriswatts_art)

Speaking to the Star Observer Mitch Brown said reflected on the care Watts took in creating the image to reflect him accurately.

“It’s pretty surreal, to be honest. The Archibald is such an iconic part of Australian culture, so to be included in that space feels so special” he said.

“But more than that, it’s the way Chris has told the story that means the most to me. He took the time to understand me as a whole person, and I think that comes through in the work. There’s a real sense of care in how it’s been done. I also don’t take for granted that someone would want to paint me in the first place, let alone in this way. I feel really seen, not just for what I’ve done, but for who I am.”

It’s an honour a young Mitch Brown would never have dreamed of he says, reflecting on a lack of representation in his youth.

“I don’t think my younger self even had a reference point for something like this” he says.

“Growing up, I didn’t really have any representation of bisexuality or queerness – not in the regional town I grew up in, not in elite sport, and definitely not in something like the Archibald. Back then, the idea of being fully out, let alone celebrated for it, felt impossible to imagine.”

“So to now be in a position where my whole self is not only accepted but acknowledged in this way… it’s something I couldn’t have imagined. I think that’s why moments like this are so important, because they expand what feels possible for the next generation.”

The representation for the bisexual community in the portrait is a vital part of storytelling for the community that he says holds both strength and vulnerability.



“I think representation like this plays an important role, especially for communities that haven’t always seen themselves reflected in mainstream spaces. For the bi+ community in particular, there’s often a feeling of being misunderstood, overlooked or not fully seen. So to have a portrait like this sitting in one of the country’s most recognised art prizes and to have it hold both strength and vulnerability, sends a message that our stories are valid, complex and worth telling.”

“At the same time, I don’t see this as just about me. It’s part of a broader shift where more LGBTQIA+ people are being seen in their full humanity, across different spaces, sport, art, media. If this helps even one person feel a little more comfortable in who they are, or a little less alone, then it means something.”

The 2026 Archibald Prize winner is set to be announced on Friday, May 8, 2026.