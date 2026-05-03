AFLW Star Madison Prespakis And Sophie Cachia Announce Engagement

AFLW midfielder Madison Prespakis and entrepreneur Sophie Cachia have shared some joyful news with fans.

The couple confirmed their engagement in a heartfelt social media post this weekend.

And fans have flocked to wish them well at their happy news.

Madison Prespakis And Sophie Cachia celebrate their love

Essendon AFLW star Madison Prespakis and influencer Sophie Cachia are officially engaged, announcing the news with a series of intimate photos shared online.

The images show Prespakis down on one knee during a public proposal, with Cachia visibly emotional as the pair embraced and later showed off their rings. The post was captioned, “Yes from day 1 ❤️”, and shared on their social media.

Messages of support from fans and high-profile figures quickly followed, celebrating what many described as a beautiful love story with over 50,000 likes on the post and over a thousand people flocking to comment.

The pair’s relationship has evolved over several years, beginning as a close friendship before becoming romantic.

Their bond strengthened further as Cachia pursued motherhood independently, welcoming her youngest child, Esme. Prespakis has spoken openly about supporting that decision.

“She’ll probably call me ‘Mum’, but that’s for her to make that decision,” Prespakis told AFL.com.au.

“Soph always wanted to have this baby, whether I was in the picture or not. We were friends for a fair few years, so I always knew that was her plan. I was fully supportive from that perspective.”

“Then, obviously falling in love with her and forming a relationship, she kind of tried to push me away and was like, ‘No, I want to put myself first, I’m having a baby’.

“I was fully supportive of (her having a baby) – I thought it was an amazing idea for her.

“That’s all she wanted to do, and that’s putting herself first, and I was just here to support her no matter what.”

Cachia has also publicly reflected on her personal journey, including exploring her bisexuality.

“It opened doors for me to explore all these new parts of myself,” she shared on the Come Out Wherever You Are podcast.

“I found myself, I accepted that I think this is who I really am, and it was a really beautiful moment,” she said.

“At the same time as opening up my heart and myself sexually, I opened up my mind so much.”

Together, the couple have become strong advocates and role models for the queer community.

In 2024, Prespakis also pushed back against online body shaming, delivering a powerful on field response.

“If it wasn’t for my body, I couldn’t do what I do on the field, as a big strength of mine is my physicality,” she said at the time.

“I’m not going to be a great footballer if I don’t love myself.”