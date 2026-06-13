AFL Player Max Knobel Banned For Four Matches Over Homophobic Slur

Following the announcement that Gold Coast Suns player Max Knobel was being investigated for using a homophobic slur on the field last weekend, a decision has been made regarding his future.

The twenty one year old has been issued a four match ban from playing in the AFL rounds 14 to 17 and any VFL matches that fall within those rounds.

Both the Gold Coast Suns and the AFL have supported the decision with Knobel issuing a public apology for his actions.

Max Knobel: “I have to take responsibility for my actions”

Last weekend it was reported that Gold Coast Suns player Max Knobel was being investigated for using a homophobic slur during a VFL match against the Brisbane Lions on Saturday June 6.

The AFL confirmed that Knobel was being investigated at the time and it was confirmed that he had self reported the incident.

It took only a few days for the AFL to reach their decision, announcing his four match ban on Friday afternoon.

“I have to take responsibility for my actions which were unacceptable. I understand the severity of what I said and the impact those comments have on a wide range of people,” Knobel said in a public statement.

“I have offered my apologies to the Brisbane player and would like to extend my sincerest apologies to those who have been impacted by my comments, particularly those as part of the LGBTIQA+ community” he continued.

“I will accept the repercussions of my actions. It is not what I stand for as a person and I understand that I now need to prove that through my actions moving forward. I will continue to learn and educate myself in an effort to get better.”

In a statement the Gold Coast Suns supported the decision and committed to supporting Knobel in educating himself on the matter further.

“Max’s actions do not align with what we stand for as a football club, and our commitment to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment. He immediately acknowledged that it was unacceptable and was remorseful for his actions,” they said in a statement.

“He is fully aware of the damage comments of this nature can have. He has committed to educating and bettering himself and he will have the club’s full support in those endeavours.”

AFL Chief Operating Officer Tom Harley condemned the incident and the language used, acknowledging more still needs to be done in creating a safe and inclusive culture within the sport.

“Respect and inclusion are fundamentals across all levels of our game and any language and behaviours that do not reflect this will not be tolerated” he said.

“Homophobia and homophobic language have absolutely no place anywhere and we will continue to stamp out any conduct that does not reflect our values.”

“We acknowledge that Max has self-reported the matter and accepted ownership of his mistake, however the incident demonstrates that there is still more work to be done.

“We are committed to working together to make our game a safe, welcoming, and inclusive space for all.”