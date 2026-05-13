St Kilda has been cut from the annual AFL Pride Game against Sydney, as a consequence of the Lance Collard homophobic slur tribunal.

The Pride Game, which has been played between Sydney and St Kilda since 2016, had been scheduled for Round 13 at the SCG on June 7. Instead, the Swans will now designate their Round 17 match against the Western Bulldogs as the club’s official Pride Game for 2026.

In a statement, the Swans said the decision followed discussions with LGBTQIA+ stakeholders and St Kilda.

“Since 2016, the Sydney Swans have been proud to host Pride Game at the SCG, celebrating inclusivity with our LGBTIQA+ community,” the club said.

“It is one of the most significant matches on our calendar and resonates deeply with our LGBTIQA+ supporter base and the wider Pride community.”

The club added: “In consultation with the Rainbow Swans, members of the LGBTIQA+ community and the St Kilda Football Club, we felt it was appropriate to shift our 2026 Pride Match to ensure the game has the positive impact that is intended. It is important that the focus is on the positive experience we are creating for the communities at the heart of Pride Game.

“We stand with the LGBTIQA+ community and believe that sport has the power to bring people together and celebrate inclusivity. That’s why Pride Game matters.”

The move follows controversy surrounding St Kilda player Lance Collard, who was found guilty by the AFL Tribunal of using a homophobic slur during a VFL match earlier this year. Collard, who had previously admitted to using a homophobic slur in 2024 and received a six-match suspension, appealed the latest sanction after initially being banned for seven matches. The penalty was later reduced. He has consistently denied using a slur in the recent case, insisting he said “maggot”.

St Kilda chief executive Carl Dilena said the club supported the decision despite preferring to remain part of the Pride fixture.

“Following the extensive media coverage of the recent AFL tribunal matter and associated public reaction, our club has been in discussions with Sydney Swans, the Rainbow Swans supporter group, Pride Cup, and the AFL,” Dilena said. “As a result of those conversations, the decision has been made that our match with Sydney this year will no longer be played under the Pride Game banner.

“While we would have preferred to proceed with the Pride Game designation to support inclusion and education, we understand and support the decision given the impact the recent publicity has had on members of the LGBTQIA+ and First Nations communities,” Dilena said.

“Importantly, the change to the Pride Game this year does not alter our commitment. We will continue working proactively with our people, supporters and industry partners to ensure St Kilda remains a club where everyone feels they belong.”