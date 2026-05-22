Letter From The Editor: Women’s Rights, Kylie Fever & Solving AFL’s Homophobia

Happy Friday, darlings! Each week, I’ll be writing you a li’l love letter letting you know about some of our biggest stories of the week – just to keep you in the loop on all things LGBTQIA+ y’know? OR – you can sign up to our stunning weekly newsletter, so all this fabulous content is delivered right to your inbox! Convenient gay goodness.

So, welcome to the first edition of our weekly ‘Letter From The Editor’ series! I couldn’t help but wonder… is this my Carrie Bradshaw moment? (Probably not, because even on a full-time wage, no one in media could afford a Manhattan apartment with a walk-in wardrobe these days. Yet, I persevere.)

Our top story this week once again covers the AFL’s seemingly never-ending homophobia problem. Another week, another AFL player being obsessed with us, right? That’s how it’s felt lately, anyway. (Tbh with the rate that they’re dropping f-bombs it’s a miracle they have time to do anything else, like drink drive or treat their wives terribly.)

ANYWAY – at this point I’ve been running out of ways to write “grown man says gay slur’ without my brain liquefying into a grisly mush, which sounds gross and messy. So, I decided to pitch some… let’s just say creative solutions to the AFL’s homophobia problem.

YES, some of these are satirical, silly suggestions that I would never attempt in real life (maybe… okay nah, I’d probably end up in jail), but the others are solid ideas, I think! Check them out here.

Elsewhere in the news this week, NSW Premier Chris Minns copped fierce backlash over his comments about “biological differences” needing to “be reflected in law,” which were made while every conservative politician under the sun is demanding blood because of the result of last week’s Giggle v Tickle appeal.

Patrick Lenton has covered this wave of politicians demanding changes to the Sex Discrimination Act, almost all of whom claim they’re fighting for women’s rights. So, we’ve fact-checked these people’s track records with voting and policy, to see if they actually care about the wellbeing of women. Spoiler (and this will shock you): they really fucking don’t 🙃

But! Not all news is filled with dread. Kylie Minogue is celebrating 40 years of serving us pop perfection and emotional support bangers – and she’s going on tour to celebrate that milestone. Plus, she dropped her new single AND her Netflix documentary in the last couple of days too, at the same time!?

Only Australia’s pop princess can cure what ails us; thank you Queen Minogue! 👑✨

Have a GORGEOUS weekend!

— Chloe Sargeant,

Managing Editor

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