Hate Crime Laws Strengthening Protections For LGBTQIA+ People Passes NSW Parliament

NSW Parliament has passed the Minns Labor Government’s Crimes Legislation Amendment (Hate Crimes) Bill 2026, with the legislation strengthening protections for LGBTQIA+ people.

The reforms expand “post and boast” offences to include assault and robbery following reported attacks against LGBTQIA+ people in NSW. They introduce new offences for offenders who lure victims under false pretences, including through dating apps. The laws were introduced in the wake of the shocking ABC investigation into a rise of IS-terrorist inspired attacks on young gay and bi men in Sydney.

“I’ve seen those reports on the ABC as well and they’re shocking,” the Premier said at the time. “They’re absolutely shocking examples of violent crime in our community directed against individuals because of their sexuality.”

Penalties for publicly threatening or inciting violence on the basis of protected attributes such as sexual orientation or gender identity will increase from three to five years’ imprisonment, with a maximum penalty of seven years where violence results. The bill also amends the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999 to make it easier for prosecutors to establish that offending was motivated by prejudice or hatred.

Attorney General Michael Daley said: “These laws provide important protections for LGBTQIA+ people while imposing tough new penalties on thugs who commit hate-fuelled attacks.”

However he also said: “I’m glad the Opposition and Greens decided to back increased protections for LGBTQIA+ people, instead of trying to score points against the Government at the community’s expense.”

Fighting in the Legislative Council

The passage of the bill followed parliamentary dispute over procedure and timing around the Bill, with multiple press releases documenting the dispute between The Greens and Labor. On 2 June 2026, a Government motion to urgently bring on the legislation in the Legislative Council was defeated after the Opposition and Greens voted with Mark Latham.

Subsequently, Michael Daley, the Attorney General sent out a press release stating “Stronger laws to protect the LGBTQIA+ community from hate crimes are being held hostage by the Opposition and Greens who have rejected multiple attempts to pass these laws including a bid to fast track the reforms.”

He also then accuses Greens Member of the Upper House, Abigail Boyd as saying most of the Bills the Government was trying to pass, including these reforms, are “not very important”.

However in a following release, Greens MP Sue Higginson disputes the allegation.

“A media release has been sent by the Minns Labor Government that has lied about, and misrepresented Greens Members of the NSW Parliament, particularly my colleague Abigail Boyd and me. The Government wrongly accused Ms Boyd of saying that the Hate Crimes Bill was ‘not very important’, despite her saying that ‘we are all pretty keen to get on with this one (hate crimes bill)’.”

The Government reintroduced the bill for debate later that day, before it passed the Upper House last night.

This comes only a week after Chris Minns has received criticism from the LGBTQIA+ community regarding his comments asserting “biological differences” must be “reflected in the law”.