Kylie Minogue Drops New Single ‘Light Up’ On Same Day As Netflix Doco

Four decades on, Australia’s pop princess Kylie Minogue is still running strong. Her new single ‘Light Up‘ is dropping today to accompany her upcoming Netflix documentary, Kylie.

With both releases planned for tonight, the new single serves as an original song written exclusively for the docu-series.

The single was first teased a week ago during a Q&A at Spotify’s Listening Lounge in London. During the Q&A, Minogue described the song as a deeply personal piece for her.

“The song is about that love that your parent, or someone who cares for you, can give you when you’re lost, confused, lonely, distressed… someone who loves you can look into your eyes and see a world of potential,” says Minogue.

The artist also revealed in an interview with MTV at the UK premiere of Kylie, that the idea first came from producer John Battsek, who asked her early in filming whether she would consider writing an exclusive song for the three‑part documentary.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d go right now into the studio, because it’s my happy place.’ You can see me beaming. I just love it,” Minogue reflects.

Kylie: Netflix documentary drops tonight

The track acts as the emotional backbone of Kylie, the Netflix documentary centred on Minogue’s forty-year career, from when she was a soap opera star, to her inevitable destination: being a global pop star sensation. Directed by Emmy and British Academy of Film and Television Arts winner Michael Harte, the three part documentary blends home-movie footage, personal archives and new interviews. These include family members, collaborators, and friends such as Nick Cave, Jason Donovan, and her sister Dannii Minogue.

Across the three episodes, the documentary revisits Minogue’s journey from the tabloid storm of the ’80s and ’90s, her breast cancer diagnosis in 2005, and so much more. The series also honours her long-standing bond with the LGBTQIA+ community, who supported her early in her career and have remained loyal throughout.

Additionally, the release of Light Up comes during a major comeback for Minogue, as she’s recently confirmed a 2027 tour to celebrate her 40-year milestone in music.

“I’m probably not meant to say this, but yes, I am,” Minogue told The Sunday Times’ Style magazine.

Kylie is premiering on Netflix from tonight (May 20), and our beloved pop princess’s new single Light Up will be available to stream tonight too.