Netflix Confirm Kylie Minogue Documentary Is In The Works

Kylie Minogue is set to be the focus of a new three-part documentary from Netflix, tracing her life from her breakout role in Neighbours to her status today as an international pop trailblazer.

Naturally titled KYLIE, the series will feature footage from home movies, personal photographs, and new interviews with Kylie herself, as well as from friends and family, including younger sister Dannii, Jason Donovan, Nick Cave, and Pete Waterman.

It seems we’ll also be getting some insight into Kylie’s cancer journey. Minogue was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 following an initial misdiagnosis, triggering an outpouring of support from the Australian public, and even garnering a message of support from then Prime Minister John Howard. She was forced to postpone her Showgirl tour to undergo treatment, before announcing she was cancer free in 2006.

The series will be directed by Emmy and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Michael Harte, and produced by the team behind Netflix’s 2023 documentary on footballer David Beckham. A release date is yet to be confirmed.

A legend, a star, forever the moment

It’s no secret how dearly us Aussies adore Kylie- a love that’s only compounded for our nation’s queer community.

Last year, she was honoured with the Australasian Performing Right Association’s Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music for her legacy as “one of the most successful Australian recording artists of all time.”

She also received a star at the Rod Laver Arena to mark 35 years since the pop superstar’s first appearance at the venue in February 1990 during her Enjoy Yourself tour.

Despite her grand international success, Minogue always has time for her hometown, and was recently announced as the headline act for the AFL Grand Final in September, where she promised to deliver “one of the biggest and most unforgettable” pre-game shows in history.

“The AFL Grand Final at Melbourne’s one and only, forever iconic MCG? Yes please!” she said at the time.

“As a Melburnian, I’m so excited to be coming home for the biggest day in the Aussie sporting calendar. I’ll not only be performing, but I’ll be one of 100,000 fans at the ‘G, watching the wonder that is footy.”