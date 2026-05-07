Trixie & Katya Cancel ‘Netflix Is A Joke’ Show As Katya Focuses On Health

Everyone’s favourite Brians and Drag Race legends Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolochikova have cancelled their upcoming show at the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival as Katya focuses on her health following a recent hospitalisation.

The pair uploaded identical statements on to their Instagram stories on Wednesday to share the news.

“We are sorry to announce that our Netflix is a Joke Festival show on May 9th must be postponed as Katya focuses on her health and recovery following a medical procedure,” it read.

“Thank you for your patience, support, and understanding. Please hold on to your tickets – a reschedule date should be announced shortly.”

Katya sparked concern on 29 April when she shared a photo of herself from a hospital bed, posing in a blue gown and with tubes hooked up to her nose, with the caption, “Girl I’m in body jail #hellonearth”. She followed up shortly afterwards with a post on X reading, “Everyone gets sick. (Almost) everybody gets old. And every one dies.”

Thankfully, on 2 May, it appeared she had been discharged when she shared her thanks for the well wishes, both for her recovery and for her 44th birthday the day before.

“Happy this day to the divas helping gran get her can out the hospital,” she said. “Thank you for the bday and get well wishes. I will do just that it seems.”

Held in Los Angeles from May 4 to May 10, the pair were expected to appear at Netflix Is A Joke alongside other queer comedic greats, including fellow queen and friend, Bob The Drag Queen.

It looks like Katya will be back with a mic in hand soon though, with the iconic duo still scheduled to continue the tour for their podcast The Bald and The Beautiful in Katya’s hometown of Boston on May 17.

In the words of Miss Zamolochikova herself, “Lord, please take her suffering and give it to Pam Bondi”.