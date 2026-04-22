Trans women competing in sports—is it fair or is it unfair? It’s the question consuming parliamentary time and millions in taxpayer funding across Australia and globally.

Yet while governments legislate furiously against a threat that has never once materialised at elite levels, Australian women athletes are forced to work second jobs just to survive. The real scandal isn’t about inclusion. It’s about deliberate choices—choices to spend resources on exclusion instead of investing in equality.

Millions participate in sport across Australia and the world—at recreational clubs, school teams, and organised competitions. Yet elite athletes represent less than one % of all sport participants. Trans women make up 0.6 % of the global population.

When you do the maths, the overlap where any theoretical harm could occur sits at 0.006 %. And in that infinitesimal space? Zero Olympic medals, zero world records, zero evidence of unfair advantage. The outrage is wildly disproportionate to reality.

Meanwhile, governments and media organisations have invested billions globally attacking this non-issue. In the United States alone, $215 million went into anti-trans advertising during 2024. Australia’s Murdoch-controlled media—which dominates 59 % of the nation’s print circulation—has weaponised that reach: between 2019 and 2024, studies show 90% of coverage in The Australian newspaper framed transgender people negatively.

Add the cost of genetic testing infrastructure that acts as a barrier, forcing cis women to undergo genetic testing before they’re allowed to compete in the Olympics—policing women’s bodies through invasive screening—parliamentary hours spent on exclusionary bills, media campaigns targeting cisgender athletes like Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who faced abuse based on false claims about her gender, and the resources spent investigating non-existent threats.

All this money, all this energy, directed at excluding 0.006 % of the population. Meanwhile, Australian women athletes still need second jobs to compete.

Look at Australian sport:

In the AFL, women players earn $82,000 annually while men average $519,000 — that’s 16 % of men’s pay.

In rugby league, NRLW players earn between $34,000 and $42,500 yearly, while the men’s salary cap exceeds $12 million per club.

In basketball, WNBL players earned $23,000 minimum, NBL players $58,000, though they’re moving toward parity by 2029.

Across all three sports, women athletes still need second jobs just to survive. This is the real inequality. This is where resources should be directed. Yet instead, billions are spent on campaigns to exclude a group that represents 0.006 % of elite sport.

Men in leadership positions can justify and quantify billions of dollars spent excluding trans people from sport. Yet they cannot justify equal funding for women’s sport. They cannot quantify investment in women’s athletes’ salaries, marketing, or infrastructure.

The message is clear: it is easier to spend money attacking a marginalised group than to spend money celebrating women. This is not about protecting women in sport. It is about controlling women. Real equality would require investment in women’s sport, not exclusion of trans people. The choice to spend on exclusion instead reveals what this is actually about—misogyny dressed up as protection.

So is it fair? The data says yes. After one year of hormone therapy, trans women’s strength and muscle mass align with cis women’s. A 2024 British Journal of Sports Medicine study found trans women athletes either matched or underperformed cis women across most metrics—lower lung function, weaker jumping ability, lower cardiovascular fitness. They’re slightly higher only in grip strength. Zero Olympic medals. Zero world records. 0.006 % of elite sport. Yet billions spent on exclusion. The real question isn’t whether trans women should compete. It’s why we’ve chosen to spend billions attacking the most vulnerable people in sport while refusing to fund women’s sport equally. Fairness means investment, not exclusion.

But there’s a human cost to this exclusion that transcends statistics and fairness. Almost 48 % of Australian trans youth have attempted suicide—twenty times higher than their cisgender peers. Research shows that team sports participation significantly reduces depression and suicidal ideation in trans youth. Yet exclusion from sport denies them access to community, to belonging with their peers, to the mental health benefits that keep them alive.

A Trevor Project study found that anti-trans sports bans directly caused increased suicide attempts among trans youth. Every exclusionary policy, every campaign, every resource spent on keeping trans people out of sport has a body count.

The billions spent attacking this non-issue could fund women’s sport equally, could support trans youth, could save lives. Instead, we’ve chosen exclusion over investment, punishment over belonging. That’s not about fairness. That’s about choosing harm.