Imane Khelif Says She’s ‘Determined’ To Win Gold At The 2028 Olympics

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has spoken out about her intention to participate in the 2028 Olympic games, despite recent policy changes from sporting bodies that could see her struggle to pass gender eligibility tests.

In 2023, Khelif was banned by the International Boxing Association from the world championships after allegedly failing to meet gender eligibility criteria. She went on to win the women’s welterweight gold at the Paris Olympics the following year despite the controversy over her gender eligibility, and the barrage of anti-trans hate she received after she was falsely accused of being transgender.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Khelif said she was “determined” to win another Olympic medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“I am working on many surprises that I have not yet announced, but God willing, we will be on the right track,” she said.

“In the Paris Olympics and after, and even now, I am still being subjected to campaigns, injustice, and new decisions from international federations. But I currently have a case in the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and God willing, it will be for the best.”

Khelif says she’s fighting “inside and outside the ring”

The comments come after new policies announced by the World Boxing Federation earlier this year dictate that any athlete over 18 wishing to compete in any competition owned or sanctioned by World Boxing must face mandatory gender testing, which involves taking a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) genetic test.

World Boxing specifically named Khelif during the announcement, apologising days later saying that, “greater effort should have been made to avoid linking the policy to any individual.”

The 26-year-old has filed an appeal seeking to overturn World Boxing’s decision to bar her from events without a preliminary genetic sex test, a process that is still ongoing.

“The dream continues, and the work continues, and as for the campaigns and the people who criticise, I say to them, continue, because I am developing,” she added.

“This law issued by the International Boxing Association was specifically for Imane Khelif and not for athletes. They issued this law after the Paris Olympics.

“Today I am fighting inside and outside the ring, but the law is above all voices, and the decision is fundamentally illogical and contrary to the law.”

Last week, multiple sources warned that the International Olympic Committee were getting closer and closer to implementing a ban on trans women competing in female categories for the 2028 games, although no offical policy change has been announced. The change could see Khelif struggle to pass gender tests yet again.