Imane Khelif Speaks Out For First Time Over Anti-Trans Boxing Controversy??

Olympic boxer Imane Khelif has spoken out for the first time since the media frenzy about her gender, and anti-transgender hate campaign against her, began last week.

The Algerian athlete spoke to media on Monday evening about the international backlash she has faced since her controversial bout with Angela Carini last week.

Speaking in her native Arabic, the boxer told press that the hate and anti-transgender rhetoric she has faced “harms human dignity,” and called for an end to the bullying athletes face, saying she has been deeply affected by scrutiny she has faced.

“I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects,” Khelif said.

“It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying,” Khelif continued.

“I am in contact with my family two days a week. I hope that they weren’t affected deeply,” she said. “They are worried about me. God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, and that would be the best response.”

Anti-transgender hatred spewed after IBA sex testing claims

The hatred directed at Khelif began after Carini abandoned their match after just 46 seconds, telling media in a teary press conference that Khelif’s initial punches were too strong, and refusing to shake her hand after the match.

Carini later said she regretted this decision and wished to apologise to Khelif.

The emotional response from Carini was quickly followed by claims by the Russian-owned International Boxing Association (IBA) – which has been banned from the Olympics – that Khelif and ​​Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan “failed” sex testing at last year’s world championships.

The IBA said their testing showed the presence of ‘XY chromosomes’.

Olympic governing body, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), abandoned this testing in 2000, because it operates off questionable and flawed science.

Khelif is a cisgender woman, and has never identified as transgender or intersex. She has identified as a woman since birth and lived her entire life and boxing career as a woman.

Khelif’s father Omar has spoken out in support of his daughter over the weekend, telling the AFP: “My child is a girl.”

“She was raised as a girl,” Omar said. “She is a strong girl – I raised her to work and be brave.”

IOC comes to Khelif’s defence

The IOC delivered a blistering statement about the IBA’s decision last year, their recent statements, and their testing processes.

“We have seen in reports misleading information about two female athletes competing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024,” the statement said.

“These two athletes were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA. Towards the end of the IBA World Championships in 2023, they were suddenly disqualified without any due process.

“The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure – especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years.”

Khelif expressed her thanks to the IOC and its president Thomas Bach for supporting her through the controversy.

“This is a matter of dignity and honour for every woman or female,” said Khelif.

“The entire Arab people have known me for years. For years I have been boxing in international federation competitions, [the IBA] were unfair with me. But I have God.”

“I know that the Olympic Committee has done me justice, and I am happy with this remedy because it shows the truth,” she said.

The IBA have since doubled down, holding a ‘chaotic’ press conference last night.

Imane Khelif guaranteed medal in Paris 2024 Olympics

Despite the frenzied coverage around her and accusations about her gender identity, Khelif is guaranteed a medal in Paris after winning her quarterfinal match.

She is now set to fight Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand in the semi-finals.

If is beaten by Suwannapheng, she will still take home a bronze medal, but if she wins, she will progress to the gold-medal bout.