Imane Khelif Wins Gold In Paris After Anti-Trans Boxing Controversy

Imane Khelif has overcome her critics and fought hard to take home a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

The win follows the wave of controversy the Algerian boxer faced over accusations about her gender and eligibility to compete.

Afer speaking out about the controversy to the media last week she has persevered to secure the win this morning.

Imane Khelif secures gold in Paris

The Paris Olympic dream did not start out as planned for Algerian boxer Imane Khelif.

After defeating her Italian opponent Angela Carini in a shocking 46 second match Khelif became the centre of a media firestorm as accusations about her gender flew wildly around the internet.

Despite the controversy Imane continued in pursuit of her quest for Olympic gold in the 66kg Women’s welterweight division.

On Saturday morning Khelif faced Chinese competitor Yang Liu in a hard fought competition.

With a roaring crowd and sea of Algerian flags waving in the crowd behind her, Imane Khelif dominated her final fight securing the win with a 5:0 result.

Following the win she leapt into the arms of her coach’s who lifted her up and carried her in a victory lap around the staidum to a cheering crowd as they celebrated her iconic win.

The win was not just a victory for Khelif alone, her gold medal win was also a first for her home country as she becomes the first woman to win a gold medal in women’s boxing for Algeria.

“I ask them to refrain from bullying”

Prior to the match Khelif had spoken to the media about the controversy surrounding her fight against Angela Carini and the anti-transgender hate campaign against her that followed her win.

At a press conference she stated that the anti-trans hate and controvsery “harms human dignity,” and implored people to think about the effects of their words.

“I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects,” she said.

“It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying,” she continued.

“I am in contact with my family two days a week. I hope that they weren’t affected deeply,” she said.

“They are worried about me. God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, and that would be the best response.”

Ultimately Imane Khelif defied her critics, clinching the gold and securing a place in the history books for Algeria.