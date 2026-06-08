“I Was Living In Denial”: Former NRL Player Kane Evans Comes Out As Gay

Former NRL player and Fijian international Kane Evans has come out as gay, revealing the news in a raw interview on Channel Nine’s 100% Footy, which also covered alcohol, substance addiction and battling suicidal thoughts.

Content warning for discussions about self harm.

Evans, who played more than 150 NRL matches for the Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and New Zealand Warriors between 2014 and 2021, said he had been battling with his sexuality in private since his teenage years. Evans said that denying his sexuality from the age of 15 had weighed on him so much that, once his NRL career ended, he made taking his own life a personal goal.

“I had three goals in life — to play NRL, to buy my parents a house, and then I was going to top myself.”

“Because I was living in denial. From a young age, I knew that I’m gay but I went down every other avenue to build up these walls to be someone … to escape who I am.”

Reflecting on the interview, Evans said: “I still can’t believe that I’m here talking to you. This is definitely my worst nightmare.But I know if I surrender, its just going to be a start to a new life. I’ve been fighting a war within since I was about 15 years old. And it’s not sustainable.”

In the interview, Evans explains how over the years people have attempted to blackmail him and use his sexuality against him.

Evans also talks about sleeping in parks and doing drugs “trying to ultimately pass away so I didn’t have to come to this”. The interview and decision to come out publicly comes after a stint in rehabilitation and more than four months of sobriety, which he celebrated on social media in May.

“I’ve carried [hiding my sexuality] around my whole life. I’m here today to show people that you don’t have to live like that. Even now I feel a bit more free, just by saying it out loud, I’ve brought it to the light,” he says.

Evans is the second former male NRL player to publicly come out as gay, after former NSW State of Origin forward Ian Roberts more than 30 years ago. Evans said he hoped speaking publicly would assist others facing similar challenges.

“But I know that there’s people who are struggling with the same struggle that I’ve gone through. So I’m very blessed that I can come here and talk to you, and be able to save a life or two.”

“I’m very blessed that I’m facing my fears. I know some people that have done some gangster things, but I feel like this is up there. I’m a bit proud of myself and when I look in the mirror, I’m going to smile now, not have those bad thoughts.”